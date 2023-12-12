Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Courage When Your Knees Buckle

Courage When Your Knees Buckle

The opposite of weakness isn’t strength, it’s courage.

by Leave a Comment

 

The opposite of weakness isn’t strength, it’s courage.

Your knees will buckle someday. Strength will fail you unless you consistently aim low. Boredom defeats you when competence always sustains you.

Clinging to competence is sleeping with attainability. Attainability is the mother of average. Lean into courage when you’re in over your head.

Courage when your knees buckle:

#1. Drop your mask.

Vulnerability sets you free. Weak leaders eventually collapse under the weight of fakery.

Don’t run around bragging about incompetence. Seeking pity weakens you.

Ways to drop your mask with courage:

  1. Say you don’t know but you’re working on it.
  2. Do something today that reflects your commitment to personal growth. People can’t grow for you.
  3. Connect with others. Ask experienced leaders how they found strength. (Don’t simply ask what to do. Ask how to do.)
  4. Look outside your current circle of friends for a mentor or coach.

#2. Experiment.

  1. Reflect on desired results. What do you want to happen?
  2. Record your current strategy. What are you doing that isn’t working? Confess current strategies aren’t working.
  3. Adopt an “I’m learning” attitude. (Learning means failure. You only learn when you fail.)
  4. Write down three things you could try to attain desired results. Try one.
  5. Reflect and repeat.

#3. Self-reflect.

Practice structured self-reflection.

  1. Set an intention in the morning. Determine one behavior that expresses your intention.
  2. At the end of the day reflect on results.
  3. What did you try?
  4. How did it work?
  5. What did you learn about others, yourself, and behaviors that work?
  6. What do you intend to do tomorrow?
  7. Treat yourself like a kid. When children are learning you don’t beat them down. You cheer them on.

What do courageous leaders look like?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Courage to Become a Leader – Leadership Freak

Two Hours to Courage – Leadership Freak

Source for Roosevelt quote: Good Reads

The Vagrant: The Inner Journey of Leadership,” enables leaders to see themselves more clearly and provides structured self-reflection exercises to move your growth forward.

Order The Vagrant:

Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

IndieBound/Bookshop.org

Previously Published on leadershipfreak with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x