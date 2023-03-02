Creating Solutions: 3 Principles to Guide You and Your Business During a Challenge

Albert Einstein is considered by many to be one of the most significant scientific experts of all time. He’s also famed for the quote, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

Every January, I think about this quote. I also think about the countless leaders I’ve witnessed over the years, attacking every new challenge and obstacle the same as every obstacle that came before – but hoping the same approach yields different results.

That mindset always baffles me. And forgive me for stating the obvious, but each new year brings a new set of challenges. The obstacles you and your business face in 2023 will ultimately vary from those you faced in 2022, 2021, and so on. I understand the desire to play it safe and stay within your comfort zone, but new times call for innovative, new solutions.

That said, I do think it’s important to have a basic framework to lean on. Whether business- or personal-related, I use three principles as a guide when creating solutions to a challenge.

Follow your purpose and values

No matter what I’m facing, I use my purpose and values to guide me. If you haven’t already, it’s incredibly important for you (and your company) to use Simon Sinek’s exercise and take time to define your “why.” Questions like, “Why do you do what you do?” and “Why do you exist?” Those are great starting points, but continue asking why until you can’t any longer. Then use your answers in Sinek’s exercise to build and define your purpose and values.

Never stop learning

Each year brings new challenges, and you must immerse yourself in a continuous cycle of growth and learning. My approach is that learning often takes a “first-day mentality.” This simply means that I maintain the same thirst for knowledge now as I did on my first day on the job. Those first few days/months at a new job are often consumed with questions. Days are filled with training and learning how to succeed, and I continue this approach even as a veteran in my day-to-day. Attending conferences, reading business books, and listening to podcasts are just a few of the ways I expand my knowledge.

Whatever resources you choose, the desire to never stop learning ultimately brings unique perspectives and ways of doing things, and this results in innovative and creative solutions to challenges.

Connect the dots

As obstacles arise, take the time to connect the dots. Connecting the dots means taking time to understand the situation and facts that are before you, and connecting that with other situations or events you may have learned about.

It’s also about connecting knowledgeable perspectives and resources when necessary and requires that you’re always learning and listening, then recalling what you learned when the time is right. This also requires that your network, and those you surround yourself with, can hold each other accountable and fill in the gaps where others may fall short. It will take some practice, but before you know it you’ll be connecting the dots with creative solutions for any challenge you face.

Obstacles are inevitable, and unfortunately, they’re everywhere. This year, I hope you’ll use my three principles (or take the time to build and customize your own) to guide new and innovative solutions for all the challenges that lie ahead.

Photo credit: iStock