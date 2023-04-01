By Mary Ann Wolf

﻿ ﻿

The following is Mary Ann Wolf’s “Final Word” from the March 2023 episode of Education Matters on culturally responsive teaching.

When students enter a classroom, they bring with them their entire selves. Their identities, strengths and weaknesses, their interests, and their culture often impact how students engage and what they take away from each lesson. North Carolina’s student population is incredibly diverse. Culturally responsive teaching aims to ensure that all students can see themselves in the curriculum, and centers cultural differences as assets to the classroom and school communities.

Culturally responsive teaching raises expectations for all students by removing the assumption that their identities or cultures could be a barrier to academic success. Teachers using culturally responsive practices draw on students’ existing knowledge, experiences, and cultural backgrounds to inform curricula and classroom discussions. These practices benefit all students by helping them to connect the class content to their everyday lives. We know from research and from what we hear from students today that culturally responsive teaching leads students to be more engaged, motivated, and successful.

Culturally responsive teaching also allows educators to improve their cultural competence and better connect with students. Teachers’ ability to connect and build relationships with their students is essential to good teaching. And we know that teachers are the No. 1 one school-related factor impacting student outcomes. Having this connection with their teacher and seeing themselves represented in the curriculum can help students feel valued and empowered.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The value of culturally responsive teaching extends far beyond the school experience, as it develops the critical skills in students that are needed to thrive in a global economy. By cultivating empathy, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills, students learn to work collaboratively with others who bring different perspectives and experiences. The demands of the 21st century society and economy will require graduates to identify, analyze, and develop solutions to address real-world problems — like climate change, public health crises, political divides, and systemic inequities. Our students are already living in this complicated world, facing hard realities as they navigate current events and reckon with historical truths. We must meet them where they are and ensure they are fully prepared to become leaders in their communities.

We have made progress toward a more just and equitable world, but we still have much more work to do. Being willing to shift the way we educate our students and engage them more deeply in class content is a part of that work. We live in an ever-evolving world, and all of the children of North Carolina deserve and are constitutionally entitled to a sound basic education that will prepare them for the future. Therefore we have a duty to make sure education is able to evolve as well.

This article first appeared on EducationNC and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

—

Previously Published on ednc.org with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: iStock