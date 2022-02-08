Daniel G Garza: Share Your Story [Video]

By Evan Johnson

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast, Daniel Garza shares his story of overcoming incredible odds to do what he loves to do and to impact the lives of many people.

***

In This Episode:

[3:05] What does championship leadership mean to Daniel?

[5:01] What is Daniel’s story?

[10:18] How does being an entertainer fit into Daniel’s life?

[21:26] What drives Daniel?

[34:39] Strength and resilience.

***

Important Quotes:

“We’re here to be honest.”

“A championship leader is someone who has gotten their hands dirty and is able to show others how to make it through.”

“I want to make a difference.”

“As I’ve evolved my story has changed.”

“I make the time.”

“Life is not that serious.”

“I’ve always felt a responsibility to myself.”

“When you’re pushed up against a wall, find the door through.”

“Create your own labels.”

***

Resources:

Connect with Daniel on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Check out Daniel’s podcast: Put it Together

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

.

.

—

This post was previously published on natebailey.org.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Author