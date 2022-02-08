Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Daniel G Garza: Share Your Story [Video]

Daniel G Garza: Share Your Story [Video]

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast, Daniel Garza shares his story of overcoming incredible odds to do what he loves to do and to impact the lives of many people.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Evan Johnson

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast, Daniel Garza shares his story of overcoming incredible odds to do what he loves to do and to impact the lives of many people.

***

In This Episode:

[3:05] What does championship leadership mean to Daniel?

[5:01] What is Daniel’s story?

[10:18] How does being an entertainer fit into Daniel’s life?

[21:26] What drives Daniel?

[34:39] Strength and resilience.

***

Important Quotes:

“We’re here to be honest.”

“A championship leader is someone who has gotten their hands dirty and is able to show others how to make it through.”

“I want to make a difference.”

“As I’ve evolved my story has changed.”

“I make the time.”

“Life is not that serious.”

“I’ve always felt a responsibility to myself.”

“When you’re pushed up against a wall, find the door through.”

“Create your own labels.”

***

Resources:

Connect with Daniel on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Check out Daniel’s podcast: Put it Together

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

.

.

This post was previously published on natebailey.org.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Author

 

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Twitter
NateBaileySpeaks.com

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x