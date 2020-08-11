Dating Is a Numbers Game

I’ve dated men, and one woman, seventeen years younger than I. I also dated a man twenty-two years older. Because dating is about playing the numbers. Not just in quantity, but also in quality, no matter the person’s age.

At different stages of life, it can be hard to find quality people of a certain age to date.

In our forties, most people are partnered up. They usually also have children. They have little time or energy for single friends, although they wish you would find someone so you could be a foursome. In one way or another. Or maybe they’ve already hinted at a threesome, but that’s not your thing. If you’re really lucky, they may fix you up with someone.

However, even the single ones in their forties often have children. And exes. This means they’re very busy, work and child care taking the majority of their time. If you’re single in this decade of life, finding a partner is extremely difficult. When you do, be prepared to become a pseudo parent to someone else’s kid, and a friend or foe of their ex. Such fun.

If you date younger, while in your forties, you may encounter fewer encumbrances. Dating someone in their thirties may mean there are no ex marriage partners, and no kids. If you are a single parent, though, know that a lot of people in their early thirties won’t be interested in helping you raise your child. Or they are a little too eager to help you raise your child. They think you’re doing it all wrong, and want to step in. I speak from experience.

In your thirties it’s more common to date younger. After all, you aren’t all that far out of your twenties. You can still relate. But you will undoubtedly have some wrecked romances, even marriages, in your past, while those in their twenties are just getting started.

Add in that some people in their twenties aren’t even sure of their sexuality yet, and your chances of getting hurt increase. I fell in love with a woman when I was in my late thirties, and she was in her early twenties. She discovered she was gay. I discovered I loved her, but wasn’t gay. Back then, we didn’t know I could have identified queer. The best we could do was consider me “bi-curious.” Ultimately, it was the age difference, though, that did us in. That and my getting pregnant.

If you are in your twenties, you can date older, but you really can’t date younger. Because. Illegal. Although someone in their mid-twenties and an eighteen year old (legal in most states) can still relate to one another, and fall in love. I did that too, with my first husband.

In your fifties, you can easily go younger or older. I did both for various reasons at different times.

I skew younger on most surveys, polls, physical activities, and personal opinions. However, it was when I turned fifty that I dated someone twenty-two years older. He was a leader in the Civil Rights Movement. He was a year older than my mother. When I introduced him to my mother, via phone, she told him she wasn’t sure she could get used to having a son-in-law who was older than she. It didn’t go that far. He told me he didn’t know how long he had, as he had experienced two heart attacks in his forties. I told him five good years would be better than nothing. He disagreed.

So, I went back to younger. If I had dated in my age group, it might have been easier to find a lasting partner. But who knows? My son was still a child, and then a preteen and teen during that time. Most people in their fifties had grown children, and no desire to start raising kids again. Younger guys had children my son’s age. It made things simpler. I’m currently seeing someone thirteen years younger. We first met when he was thirty -six and I was forty-nine. It didn’t last then, but no fault no foul in giving it one last try.

There is no moral to this story, other than most of the people I dated were quality people no matter their age. Most, not all. Still, I learned from each relationship. And the most important thing I learned is that age really is just a number. Someone younger can be emotionally mature, and someone older can be young at heart and in other ways. Age is their least important fact. And mine. Maybe it should be the least important thing about you and those you date.

