Dealing With a Breakup

“We may not be together, but we’re still in each other’s lives.”

This is a common phrase when it comes to relationships. But how do you know if your relationship is worth fighting for?

It is hard to deal with a breakup. You might be wondering if it is worth fighting for your relationship or if you should move on and find someone new. Here are some signs that will help you know when to keep trying:

There are many factors that come into play, like trust, commitment, and compatibility. If there has been infidelity or abuse, the relationship might not be worth saving.

“How do you know when it’s over?” “Maybe when you feel more in love with your memories than with the person standing in front of you.” — Gunnar Ardelius

. . .

Part I: The Factors

Commitment

One reason that relationships do not work out is that there isn’t enough commitment from either person in the relationship.

As humans, we all want to feel secure with our partners, but if they aren’t willing to commit, then something needs to change — whether it’s them or the type of relationship that you’re both looking for.

You need someone who will stand by your side through thick and thin as much as you’ll stand by theirs too.

Trust

What happens when trust becomes an issue? Trust goes hand-in-hand with commitment. If you are not committed to your partner, it’s much harder for faith to take place in the relationship.

Trust is also closely linked with honesty — you need someone who will be honest when things get tough or they don’t feel right about something or someone.

Compatibility

One of the biggest mistakes that people make in relationships is compromising on their standards and values because they’re blinded by love.

Don’t ever let anyone tell you what to do, especially if it doesn’t sit well within yourself.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It might seem like a good idea at the time, but this could lead down an unhappy path where one person loses themselves ultimately just so that they can try to fit into another person’s life instead of creating their own space together, which makes both.

. . .

Part II: The Relationship

It’s time to take a step back and evaluate your relationship

When trying to figure out if a relationship is worth fighting for, ask yourself some questions about your connection with this person. These are things that will help you know if there’s hope for saving your current situation.

Is there trust?

Do I feel comfortable around them?

Are we compatible emotionally and spiritually?

Have you been fighting more than ever before?

Is there any affection left in your relationship?

Do you still feel loved by your partner?

Do you think that this might be the end for you and your partner, or could there be hope yet?

What is missing from your current situation that would make it worth staying?

It is essential to assess the situation before deciding what you should do next. The last thing you want to do is stay in a broken relationship.

On the other hand, if there are still feelings between you and your partner, it’s worth fighting for. Even though things may not be perfect between the two of you, keep trying.

Keep working on your problems together so that one day soon, your bond will grow more vital than ever before.

. . .

Part III: The Decision

There are many factors that come into play when trying to figure out if your relationship is worth fighting for or not.

However, there are some signs that can help tell whether it’s time to let go of this person and move on with life without them.

When it isn’t worth it

If things are too bad to fix, then maybe it’s best just to let go now while you’re ahead rather than wait until later when everything has fallen apart completely.

If your partner has cheated on you multiple times, do not try saving this relationship; it will only end up hurting both parties even more in the long run.

If one of you isn’t ready for commitment or marriage, then maybe splitting up would be best because they obviously don’t want a deep connection anyway.

Don’t more time chasing down a person who doesn’t want you. It is not worth it and isn’t fair to either of you.

If your partner has caused too much pain or there are trust issues, breaking up may be the best option.

This does not mean that one-day things cannot change; however, if they haven’t changed after several years, then chances are nothing will ever come from this relationship together as long as those two people remain together.

Don’t stay in a broken relationship just because of memories or good sex — that’s no reason to keep holding on when someone clearly wants out.

Breaking up might feel like the end at first, but sometimes starting over with another person can bring new life and hope into your world, not to mention you might find the one for you.

When it is worth it

If things are looking up for both of you, then it might not be worth ending such a great thing so quickly. Even though things might not feel great yet, keep working on your problems together.

For instance, a long-distance relationship might seem like it would be impossible to work through, but sometimes the distance can actually bring you closer together.

All that time spent talking on the phone or Face-Timing each other may help both of you grow stronger feelings for one another than ever before.

If there are sparks flying between you and your partner still, then don’t let go yet — you might want to fight harder for this relationship because it could be the best thing that’s ever happened to either of you.

Even if things feel bad now, they will get better eventually, hopefully, sooner rather than later though. If they are willing to put in the effort with you as well, then all hope isn’t lost.

Fighting for love is never easy, but when there are feelings between you and the person you’re with, it’s definitely worth fighting for.

When both of you fight to make it work, this will bring both of you closer in ways that words can’t describe.

. . .

Part IV: Key Takeaways

Make sure both partners feel respected and valued by one another before deciding whether or not to stay together or break up.

If you both love each other, then it’s definitely worth fighting for; however, if your partner is only trying to hold onto something that was lost long ago and has no intentions of making things better or changing their ways — then maybe this relationship just isn’t meant to be.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

While these ideas might help guide you towards a decision to stay or go in future relationships, remember that every relationship is different.

You don’t have to follow this list word-by-word but rather use it as an outline when figuring out what works best for each situation specifically.

When assessing whether or not the relationship is worth saving, always consider how much work needs to be done because even small changes can make a world of difference.

“When someone leaves, it’s because someone else is about to arrive.” — Paulo Coelho

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project