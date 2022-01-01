Get Daily Email
Defend Our Progress in Virginia [Video]

Defend Our Progress in Virginia [Video]

We must elect leaders who will keep the Commonwealth moving forward even as anti-equality politicians threaten to turn back the clock on the progress we’ve made.

by

 

.

.

We must elect leaders who will keep the Commonwealth moving forward even as anti-equality politicians threaten to turn back the clock on the progress we’ve made.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
as i stand here as the youngest black
00:01
member of the general assembly as the
00:03
youngest lgbtqia member of the general
00:06
election
00:08
as a family member of trans cousins and
00:10
gay friends and gay family members i
00:12
have been fighting for lotte daddy and
00:14
everybody
00:16
[Music]
00:19
when you’re knocking on the door you can
00:21
let them know you don’t have to worry
00:23
about where you’re going to lay your
00:24
head at night because delegate cole and
00:26
delegate hala yala have been fighting
00:28
for affordable housing they’ve been
00:30
making sure that your minimum wage has
00:32
been raised they’ve been making sure
00:34
you’ve had access to health care all of
00:36
these things we’ve done because of our
00:38
majority and it’s all on the line
00:42
they banned discrimination on the basis
00:44
of sexual orientation or gender identity
00:45
voting rights act protecting every
00:47
virginian first state in the south to
00:49
lift a ban limiting access to abortion
00:56
governing in virginia is a thing to
00:58
behold
01:01
so as you go knock on these doors today
01:03
don’t be afraid be excited because you
01:06
are taking delivery and reassurance back
01:08
to every door that you knock on every
01:11
person that opens up the door if they
01:12
don’t know what’s going on make sure you
01:14
sell them assurance and victory because
01:17
we’re returning victory to them we are
01:19
returning power to them we are returning
01:22
love to them and they’re relying on your
01:24
door not to make them aware
01:29
[Music]
01:49
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign is organized and will be operated for the promotion of the social welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. By inspiring and engaging individuals and communities, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of promoting public education and welfare for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. HRC Foundation envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

The Human Rights Campaign envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

