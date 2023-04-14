Dismissive Avoidants Look for These 3 Green Flags in Relationships

I bet you can go online and find one thousand articles that pinpoint the red flags people look for in relationships.

Don’t get me wrong; you should have a list of behaviors and values that are red flags if they don’t align with yours.

I want to put a little spin on that and let you in on some red flags you should look for that are unique to your attachment style.

Before anyone jumps in the comments and mentions how this is astrological and you can blindly apply these green flags to any attachment style, these green flags are specific to the dismissive avoidant’s needs, triggers, and values.

If you follow my writing, I speak on the dismissive the most because I am a reforming dismissive-avoidant. I am in year three of my journey and want to teach you the lessons, behaviors, and needs I’ve learned.

While I have dug into other topics related to the attachment style, it’s good to give you fun and positive pieces that help you focus on the future.

The outcome I hope for is to improve your current relationship or to find the right one in the future.

Let’s dig into some things you’ll notice when dating the right person.

Remember, when speaking about attachment style/theory, I am not permitting you to stay rooted in your ways and fail to grow.

Fly to your own tune

One of the growth areas for the dismissive-avoidant is learning to let people in and move away from the need for independence.

Well, you guessed it; the dismissive-avoidant will see their partner’s ability to be independent and understand their need for independence as the first green flag.

Let’s break this down more. It’s not that simple.

The dismissive-avoidant wants you to understand that their need for independence is not always a lack of desire to be with their partner. Often, it is how they process during day-to-day life, and it is also how they recharge.

In a moment of conflict, it is how they regain safety and process their emotions.

Meeting someone who can manage their life “independently” gives them the feeling that their partner won’t overwhelm them with their needs.

When they have a partner who will respect their need for time to process, they will work through their emotions faster to show up for the other person.

While the dismissive-avoidant needs to shift away from overvaluing that need in a healthy partnership, it is ok to value independence on a small scale.

It is ironic; when the DA sees that you respect their need for personal time and space, they come to the table quicker in their relationships.

They don’t need to safeguard their emotions and mental health by seeking alone time.

I get it

Dismissive avoidants want to be understood.

Dismissive avoidants get described as people who “won’t let their feelings out,” “don’t care,” and “won’t open up.”

What is happening is they are taking the time to gain trust and open the door to sharing feelings.

Isn’t that the same thing?

Not exactly. Dismissive avoidants take more time to process, as I said before.

You might notice that when you approach them with a question, they need time to give you an answer. It is not as simple as spitting out the first thing that comes to mind for them.

Once you understand that the DA needs time to think, rather than accusing them of not having feelings, they will feel understood.

It is a form of overthinking on their end.

They think if they give you an answer, it can’t change. That is because the DA doesn’t like to revisit things they worked through in their mind.

A partner who gives them time to process understands that need, and gives them a method to revisit old topics. It will make their eyes light up.

Sweet music

What happens when you mix someone who doesn’t like volatility, wants to be understood, and has a partner who supports them?

Sweet harmony.

While the dismissive-avoidant has many values, harmony in relationships is at the top of the board.

The DA wants a reason to value their relationship and feel safe with their partner. As simple as it sounds, they want to have fun on top of it all.

You’ll notice that when you have a good relationship with a dismissive avoidant, they will go out of their way to “keep the fun alive.”

Congratulations, because you make them want to move away from independence and invest in something they value.

DAs are overwhelmed by pressure and expectations, and when they notice that someone is not applying that weight to their shoulders, they will go out of their way to create more peace in the dynamic.

If you are the dismissive-avoidant or the partner of one, I always reiterate that I am not writing for someone who stays stagnant, wants someone to do things their way, and refuses to change.

I give guidance on action items that can help you as you transition and give you an understanding of yourself and your behaviors.

