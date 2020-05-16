Do Not Doubt the Universe

When I am happy, I believe it is best to hide from the world because it is like “tempting your fate”. I have been surrounded by phrases like “too good to be true”, “I cannot believe it”, “I am not THAT happy”, all my life. If you want to ruin any moment or any relationship in your life, just let the world know and fate will take it from there.

But the more I think about it, the less sense it makes to me. There must be some logical explanation for this, isn’t it? Otherwise phrases like “tempting your fate” wouldn’t exist, right?

So, I started to delve deeper and jumped to the most complex subject ever — the Universe.

Very recently, I realized that when we do not believe what we have got, we are in a way disparaging the Universe. You think you are not worthy of what you have, is that why you think it is too good to be true? When you are doubting what you have received, you are failing to see what you deserve. If you do not understand your own worth, you are convincing the Universe to reconsider its gift to you. You are not just doubting yourself but questioning the whole Universe’s judgment.

When you are surprised, or if I may say, shocked, at what the Universe has sent for you, you are just being ungrateful. It is like wishing for what you always wanted, not just wishing but even working hard for it, and when you finally receive it, you are wondering — “did I ever deserve it in the first place?” If you do not think you deserve what you got, you are only making the Universe doubt its own decision and in a blink of an eye, it may be gone.

When the Universe is gracing you with your desires, why can’t you just accept it? Only when you accept, will you be able to sustain your wants for a long time. If you do not believe it, you are simply rejecting what you got. The Universe is like a Ginnie – Our wish is its command. If we are displaying our disbelief, the Universe will take this as a sign and might take our wishes back. And then we wonder where it went! Then we blame the “fate”, without realizing that it was US all along.

The key is to pray for your wishes, once they get fulfilled, accept them as you deserve them, and this way, you will definitely be tempting fate but this time, only towards your way and not the other.

When you are practicing gratitude, which is like a magical formula to all your miseries, you are simply accepting what you have received. Try saying “Thank you” instead of “Why me?” and see how the tables might turn.

If the only prayer you ever say is “thank you”, that will be enough. — Eckhart Tolle

When you are doubting the Universe, you are accusing it of making a mistake, but when you are practicing gratitude, you are just thanking the Universe for the beautiful gifts you have received. Do you see the difference here? The Universe is nothing but your friend for a lifetime. You must deal gently with it, must not confuse it, and trust it with all your heart. Once you start believing in it, it will never disappoint or let you down. All you need to do is.. trust.

Photo credit: Nine Köpfer on Unsplash