Do You Have Time for Me?

If you’re happy spending 12 hours a day working, you are crushing it! Kudos to you for finding something you love doing.

Work-life balance is different for everyone. For someone with a family to look after, spending 8 hours a day working is more than enough time away from non-work commitments. However, for someone who has lesser responsibility, working 12 to 14 hours is just as comfortable.

My issue is with people who keep complaining they don’t have time for other stuff outside of work.

We have the same 24 hours but completely different daily activities and lifestyle.

Some of us spend most of our time working in a job we hate while some spend it doing the things they love. Which are you?

If given a choice to work 4 days a week in my previous workplace or my current 7 days work week, I’ll still choose the latter. Why? Because it doesn’t feel like work.

I’m working from the comfort of my home and doing something I truly enjoy.

And I can choose when to work. Right now feels like a bad day and I don’t feel like working? Cool. I’ll work in the evening. Now, I’m going to take a walk.

What are you doing with the hours not spent on work?

Everyone has the same 24 hours every day. So, you can’t complain that you don’t have enough time. We may live different lives but if someone has the time to run 5 businesses and still make time for their family, why can’t you give your mum a 5-minute call to see how she’s doing?

I’m not trying to call anyone out. I’ve been in that position where I’m always saying, “I’m too busy” and fail to meet with friends.

It was true that I was busy but let’s face it… if I moved things around my schedule, I could squeeze in an hour for them. My “busy” schedule included binge-watching some random Netflix original series.

Learning to take time off work

Since I left an office job, I don’t have a fixed schedule. On one hand, I can work whenever I want. On the other, I tend to work every day.

It’s not because it’s a must to work every single day. I just enjoy what I do so much that I don’t want to stop. There’s so much going on in my mind that I can’t stop.

It has come to the point where my partner has to remind me it’s “me time”. That’s my cue to shut my laptop and spend some quality time with my partner.

I’m still learning to set boundaries on work and life but it will take a while. It’s really important to set your own schedule when you are working for yourself.

You wouldn’t want to end up working your life away. As much as it’s fun to work and earn money, life is meant for more than that.

Go out once in a while. Enjoy the beautiful nature around you.

