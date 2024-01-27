Do You Know What Middle-Aged Men Dislike Most About Their Wives?

As people reach middle age, their roles in this stage of life become more and more complex. At this stage, men’s voices may not be known to everyone.

Because middle age is a key node in life, while facing various life pressures, the relationship between husband and wife has also entered a delicate stage.

Some male friends will complain privately that what they dislike most is their partner. So, what exactly makes them feel dissatisfied and bored?

This is not a personal derogation or attack, but a reflection on the imperfections in life. I hope that by discussing these issues, we can find a better way to get along, understand each other more deeply, and make our married life more enjoyable. good.

So today, let us open our hearts, listen to men’s inner thoughts, and understand what behaviors or habits they dislike about their wives. This will also become an important part of our deepening understanding of middle-aged marriage issues.

01 lack of self-worth

Many men report that what they dislike most about their wives is not the changes in their partner’s appearance, body shape, or age, but that they gradually begin to neglect the exploration and improvement of their self-worth after middle age.

You may ask, middle-aged couples have lived together for half their lives, and the wife has devoted most of her time and energy to taking care of the family and children. Why should the husband dislike them?

This is mainly because the life pressure of middle-aged men has reached its peak. What they need is not just a wife, but a partner who can understand and support them.

If the women around them are too dependent and have almost no sense of self-worth, they will inevitably feel disgusted in their hearts.

This kind of dislike does not stem from a lack of love for wives, but a pity that they are too dependent and lack a sense of self-worth.

Men hope that their partners can have their own lives and interests, and have their own pursuits and goals, instead of revolving around the family and them all day long.

When women lack a sense of self-worth, it will double the pressure on men. They hope that their wives can understand that only a complete self can build a harmonious family.

02 lack of independent thinking

Another problem is that after entering middle age, some women begin to rely too much on their husbands to make decisions and lack independent thinking.

When people reach middle age, they need to make major decisions on many things, such as the marriage of their children, their parents’ retirement, and their own future career development.

Therefore, men at this time hope that their wives will be a partner who can think independently, not just an executor who follows orders.

They look forward to having in-depth discussions with their wives on matters, hoping that their wives can provide unique perspectives and suggestions and share the responsibility for decision-making.

But if their wives have poor autonomy and rely on their husbands to make decisions in everything, this will inevitably increase the pressure on men, and over time, they will feel disgusted.

This dislike does not stem from disrespect for his wife but from the expectation of her independent thinking ability. They believe that a mature partner should have his own opinions and opinions rather than simply rely on and follow.

03 communication problems

Communication problems are an important factor affecting a couple’s relationship. Some men report that their wives have become more stubborn in their communication style after middle age and find it difficult to accept new perspectives and suggestions, which troubles them.

This is actually a very common situation. Middle age is a key turning point in life. Many factors such as life pressure, work pressure, and family responsibilities are intertwined, making it easy for people to feel tired and troubled.

At the same time, due to differences in living habits, communication methods, thinking methods, etc., communication between husband and wife will inevitably have difficulties.

Moreover, the reason why some women are unwilling to talk too much to their husbands is probably because they are always not valued and respected in their marriages, and if they talk, it will be in vain, so they will take the initiative to give up communicating with their husbands.

Therefore, it is necessary for two people to try their best to understand and accept each other, find a communication method suitable for both parties and face the difficulties in life together. Only in this way can the relationship between the two be more harmonious and life will become better.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: krakenimages on Unsplash