Does Compassion Personify Empathy & Love?

Ironically, it’s been a while since I came across the word MERCY–it wasn’t until recently. This is my family’s true story and it was really painful for me to swallow and yet this is the reality of life, I supposed so. Family unity for me represents the foundation of self-identity, a unity of acceptance, unconditional sacrifices, joy, support, and love that is built on a continuum of resilience, and the journey of manifesting from the past, current and future generations. Holistically, I am sure this is not only reflected in the family realm, but this was once the best practice adopted by societies at large.

But today, when the war erupted, killing humans for money, power & political agenda has become the norm to mankind; why is this happening? Does mercy fade away from the human heart?

When we learn something good happens to our loved ones, friends, or neighbors we should be rejoiced and celebrate the moments! Unfortunately today, our society has lost its values, sometimes we become numb and indifferent when someone is in pain or tragedy. Shouldn’t we be socially obliged to feel the pains of others when they struck down on the road?

I believe these feelings of love, mercy, and compassion should be expressed in words, if not, they will fade away from one’s heart.

Thus, allow me to say I LOVE YOU yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

If a wound hath touched you, be sure a similar wound hath touched the others. Such days (of varying fortunes) We give to men and men by turns: that Allah may know those that believe, and that He may take to Himself from your ranks Martyr-witnesses (to Truth). And God loveth not those that do wrong.

Photo credit: henor teneqja on Unsplash