Doing YouTube as a College Student

I started doing YouTube in 2021 with strong motivation.

Why did I start doing YouTube? Firstly, I like to combat the spotlight effect. I wanted to care less about what others thought about me and just do the things I want to do. Secondly, I always thought content creation seems fun. It seems like you’re providing value for others. Lastly, I wanted to simply document my life. Thus, I started my “YouTube journey”.”.

Initially, things were great! I was uploading fortnightly and I found my content to be fresh and insightful (At least for myself). I was sharing about my work experience as a Barista in Starbucks, what it’s like working for a small to medium company, as well as my thoughts on choosing a university major.

However, every time I post a new video, I wondered to myself: “Why would anyone listen to me?”

“I’m just an average college student.”

I started to doubt my content, specifically the value of my content. I started to try filming day in live videos, since those kinds of videos seem popular and interesting. But as I started to edit those films, I started to wonder why did I film these, to begin with. These films are simply a waste of time.

What’s the point of showing myself walking from point A to point B? It seems meaningless.

And this whole cycle of filming, editing, and giving up was demoralizing. Hence, I stopped doing YouTube for 7 months.

Yet, it also shed some light on what I want.

I think I was lying to myself all along. I told myself that I simply wanted to document down my life. If that’s the case, I should just edit and post it. There shouldn’t be any reason why I disliked those films.

Thus, this means that I cared about what goes out. I cared about the purpose behind each video.

The video should be there for a reason.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In addition, deep down, I want my channel to grow.

As much as I tell myself that I’m just a small dude doing YouTube as a hobby, I want it to grow. I want to create a community of my own.

But back to square one, what’s my unique selling point?

Who will listen to me?

I think this is where the documentation and spotlight effect come in. The point is to produce a video that I find to be insightful. And these videos will then become my collection of thoughts in the future.

And perhaps my unique selling point is the fact that I’m an average college student.

It is from an average dude living in one corner of the universe. And maybe the value comes in seeing the progression and thoughts of this dude along the way.

To be very honest, I don’t have a clear answer to what’s my value proposition yet, but at least I am sure about what I want to do now:

To continue experimenting and creating videos that I find insightful

My YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RuiYiGan

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock