Don’t be a hero.

Heroes wear capes, take leaps and bounds from the tallest of buildings, halt trains to avoid deathly crashes, and save kittens from overarching trees.

Heroes cannot save someone from the unfinished business of a previous relationship that is carried on as extra baggage.

Don’t be a hero.

Heroes save the innocent. Those who go on day-to-day living their best lives when suddenly they fall into harm’s way.

Heroes cannot save those who masquerade as someone else in an effort to seek attention from those who do not have their best interests in mind. They have no power over the influence of the insignificant whose likes, fire emojis, and applause carry more weight than an honest conversation or real success.

Don’t be a hero.

Heroes will shamelessly go out on a limb to protect and save whomever simply because it is the right thing to do. They put others first to a fault, thus forgetting their own needs and what’s in the best interest for themselves.

Heroes have no control over those with hidden agendas. The small but powerful few who value what heroes have to offer often use it for their personal gain.

Don’t be a hero.

Heroes have the energy to take on countless tasks because it is more important for them to get the job done when it needs to be.

Heroes cannot and will not account for the opposite. They have no place for those who are self-draining and self-sabotaging.

Don’t be a hero.

Heroes are accountable for their actions when they are wrong because their intentions are pure. They are not perfect people and that’s okay. When things don’t turn out the way they were planned, they learn and move on. It may take time, but if time is what they need, so be it.

Heroes are not manipulative. They are not the kind who will turn a perfectly good day on someone else because they have unresolved issues.

Don’t be a hero

Heroes enjoy life in its entirety no matter what comes their way. They see a silver lining where others do not. They have faith where many only see fear. They choose to rise above.

Heroes are not Debby Downers. They are not the type who pick fights or find someone wrong in every moment because they fail to understand what true joy and happiness looks like.

Don’t Be a Hero

Heroes are consistent. Regardless of what pain they may be experiencing, they press on because the only way out is through.

Heroes do not vary and make excuses because they refuse to take responsibility for their shortcomings or are too immature to take the high road and move on.

Don’t Be a Hero

Heroes are faced with the harsh reality that you cannot save everyone.

Be yourself. Protect yourself. And live purposely.

