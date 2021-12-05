Don’t force when you want them so bad

And don’t force when they come back

Don’t force it and you’ll know, WITH TIME.

Don’t force the conversation you’re waiting to have

Don’t force them to respond back

Leave them be in their life

I hope you find the strength to live your own; meanwhile.

Let them come when they are ready

And let them go if they are not for you

They are aware of what they want

And if that is not you,

I wish you the strength that you will require

To not bury your heart in that storm

Of losing the love you have for them.

…

Namasté

Lots of Love!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***