Home / Featured Content / Don’t Force It

Don’t Force It

A prose poem on love

by

 

Don’t force when you want them so bad
And don’t force when they come back
Don’t force it and you’ll know, WITH TIME.

Don’t force the conversation you’re waiting to have
Don’t force them to respond back
Leave them be in their life
I hope you find the strength to live your own; meanwhile.

Let them come when they are ready
And let them go if they are not for you
They are aware of what they want
And if that is not you,
I wish you the strength that you will require
To not bury your heart in that storm
Of losing the love you have for them.

Namasté
Lots of Love!

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Shivangi Patel

A Seeker. A Lover. Lover of Wisdom. From the Cosmos to the Deepest Ocean.

Follow me on Medium:
shiv22.medium.com

