We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Dua Saleh – Forgive Me Doctor [Video]

Dua Saleh – Forgive Me Doctor [Video]

Forgive me doctor for I have sinned

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Dua Saleh, performing at Honey in Minneapolis, MN.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
forgive me doctor for I have sinned
00:04
when I asked you to listen last you
00:06
offered me the blistered eardrum of some
00:08
forgotten prophet called yourself God
00:10
and told me to lower my voice because
00:12
you might not hear the truth
00:13
over the volume of my voice you said I
00:15
talked too loud for you to listen and
00:17
maybe you’re right
00:19
maybe I should take all this black and
00:21
stuff it back down my throat make it
00:23
easier for you to hear easier to stomach
00:25
but even if I did you would never even
00:27
hear half of it not all not all at once
00:31
I can I do I can hear the voices that go
00:34
off the hollow chambers of a poison oak
00:36
tree the history gutted out their bodies
00:38
now a casket from my half grown
00:40
conscious oh doctor I feel as though
00:42
you’re the type to keep black bodies
00:43
contained you like to muffle our
00:45
screaming – muffled our history the last
00:48
time I confess to you you thanked me for
00:50
bearing such a familiar fruit you know
00:52
the one that dangled on a branch too
00:53
high for me to reach
00:54
eventually I know you will jump and snap
00:57
the branch in half pick the best
00:59
qualities off of my body fashion a chair
01:01
out of my body after severing away my
01:04
truth you will later thank me for giving
01:06
you a front-row seat to my trauma and
01:08
every conversation and every confession
01:11
after that moment my voice will become a
01:13
shadow of your truth my body grows into
01:16
a solemn melted core of doubt my truth
01:18
stripped bare from my chest maybe I
01:21
should stop performing
01:22
maybe if I stop talking the poison will
01:25
ripen my memories leave them thick
01:26
enough for you to choke on keep the
01:28
doctors away for a moment keep an
01:30
audience away for a lifetime forgive me
01:33
doctor
01:34
eventually you can find me a rotten
01:36
orchard of do a burden tinted harvest a
01:39
shallow gathering of shallow black sea
01:42
I’ll be nurturing these malnourished
01:44
roots for centuries to come Oh doctor
01:47
who art in heaven hallowed be thy name
01:50
thy kingdom come thy will be done on
01:51
earth is in heaven give this Black
01:54
Knight a daily piece of bread and
01:55
forgive him for trespassing for he
01:57
forgives those who trespass his body and
01:58
leave him not to within temptation
02:00
deliver him from evil and wash away the
02:02
poison forgive me doctor for I always
02:05
sin I will never stop sinning
02:09
you
02:09
[Applause]
02:10
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

