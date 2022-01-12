Earth Grab

Oh, dear people, what have humans done to exist on Earth

for as long as we have records?

We have eaten Earth and everything in and on it.

We don’t know how to Be

except by evaluating,

taking.

We postulate we can terraform Mars, Venus, and the asteroids

to exploit, to serve the purposes of humans…yes, first to make money,

last to feed humans. The rest don’t count.

What would we be like if we existed WITH Earth,

not unlike termites in Africa? What would we be like

if we were like fungi or the roots of Trees,

feeding and taking.

Exchanging?

—

***

—

Photo credit: Olivier Miche on Unsplash