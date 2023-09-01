Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Easy Grilled Corn Salad

Easy Grilled Corn Salad

A super fresh, vibrant and flavorful grilled corn salad that can be made on a conventional grill or electric grill or on the stovetop (gas or electric ranges). With a tangy homemade cumin and orange dressing to tie it all together!

by

 

hOmeLabs recently sent me their Smokeless Indoor Grill and being that we just recently evacuated from a nearby wildfire and fire restrictions are in place, it seemed perfect timing to put this lovely appliance to use! And boy was I ever happy with this recipe. It is a light and refreshing salad perfect for warmer weather. It has a bit of savory, sweet, tangy, smoky and everything in-between!

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

  • Easy to make and can be made a variety of methods.
  • Light and refreshing, yet rich and flavorful.
  • Packed with wholesome, nutrient-dense ingredients.
  • Naturally dairy-free, gluten-free, nut-free and soy-free.

How-to Make Grilled Corn Salad

Step 1: Cook the corn.

Step 2: Combine the salad ingredients in a bowl.

Step 3: Make the dressing.

Step 4: Toss to coat and enjoy!

FAQ

How long does this corn salad keep in the fridge?

This salad tastes great chilled and only continues to develop flavor in the fridge. Keep stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

More Delicious Salad Recipes

Mediterranean Cucumber Salad

Sprouted Mung Salad

Creamy Dill Potato Salad

Creamy Vegan Coleslaw

📖 Recipe

Grilled Corn Salad with Orange Dressing

Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

***

Photo credit: Kristen Wood

About Kristen Wood

Kristen Wood is the author of *Vegetarian Family Cookbook*, *Fermented Hot Sauce Cookbook,* and *Hot Sauce Cookbook for Beginners*. She is also a food writer, photographer, recipe developer, and creator of MOON and spoon and yum.

