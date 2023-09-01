Easy Grilled Corn Salad

hOmeLabs recently sent me their Smokeless Indoor Grill and being that we just recently evacuated from a nearby wildfire and fire restrictions are in place, it seemed perfect timing to put this lovely appliance to use! And boy was I ever happy with this recipe. It is a light and refreshing salad perfect for warmer weather. It has a bit of savory, sweet, tangy, smoky and everything in-between!

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Easy to make and can be made a variety of methods.

Light and refreshing, yet rich and flavorful.

Packed with wholesome, nutrient-dense ingredients.

Naturally dairy-free, gluten-free, nut-free and soy-free.

How-to Make Grilled Corn Salad

Step 1: Cook the corn.

Step 2: Combine the salad ingredients in a bowl.

Step 3: Make the dressing.

Step 4: Toss to coat and enjoy!

FAQ

How long does this corn salad keep in the fridge?

This salad tastes great chilled and only continues to develop flavor in the fridge. Keep stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

📖 Recipe

Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

Photo credit: Kristen Wood