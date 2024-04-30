Easy Vegan Meatloaf (Gluten-Free) Recipe

This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor, and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time!

I genuinely could not wait to share this recipe with you guys! This Vegan Meatloaf is truly SUPER tasty, filling and a JOY to make. If you’re in need of a hearty protein-rich meal or looking to wow your guests during Thanksgiving or Christmas, this is the ticket!

Why You’ll Love This Vegan Meatloaf

Hearty and filling.

Super rich and flavorful.

No onions or breadcrumbs necessary.

Easy to make.

This is one of those dishes that is great served right away or meal prepped as leftovers.

Rich in protein and fiber.

Can be served as a vegan or vegetarian main dish or side.

Packed with wholesome, healthy ingredients.

Gluten-free, grain-free, vegan, dairy-free, vegetarian, egg-free, soy-free, and sugar-free.

Ingredients

Black beans, and chickpeas: this adds a great hearty protein-packed component.

chickpeas: this adds a great hearty protein-packed component. Rice: brown rice works as a binder and has a great texture.

brown rice works as a binder and has a great texture. Garlic, and bell pepper: flavor additions.

flavor additions. Sage, thyme, salt, and pepper: more great taste modifiers.

more great taste modifiers. Walnuts: adds protein and texture.

adds protein and texture. Nutritional yeast: adds a great umami flavor note.

adds a great umami flavor note. Ground flaxseed: flax is a fabulous substitute for eggs in meatloaf recipes.

flax is a fabulous substitute for eggs in meatloaf recipes. Dijon mustard, sriracha (or ketchup): more flavor! We prefer the touch of sriracha over ketchup and it’s also a great choice if you are on a tomato diet. However, you can certainly use ketchup instead!

more flavor! We prefer the touch of sriracha over ketchup and it’s also a great choice if you are on a tomato diet. However, you can certainly use ketchup instead! A side of my Vegan Gravy: optional, but certainly takes it to a whole other level!

Note: please refer to the recipe card towards the bottom of this post for the full measurements, ingredients, and method.

How to Make Vegan Meatloaf – Step by Step

Saute bell pepper and garlic.

2. Combine beans, chickpeas, walnuts, and rice in a food processor or blender.

3. Pulse until coarsely combined.

4. Add sauteed bell pepper and garlic.

5. Blend until mostly smooth.

6. In a bowl combine the blended mixture with the remaining ingredients.

7. Mix until smooth.

8. Place a strip of parchment paper in a greased loaf pan.

9. Pour the meatloaf batter into the pan. Pat the top of the loaf down with wet hands.

10. Place the meatloaf into the oven. Meanwhile, prepare the Cashew Gravy (if using).

11. Remove the vegan meatloaf from the oven.

12. Cover with foil and let sit for 15 minutes.

13. Slice, serve, and enjoy!

Ingredient Substitutions

Chickpeas and Black Beans

I do think that any combo of beans, lentils, pulses, or split peas would work well to replace the chickpeas and/or black beans if so desired.

Walnuts

On a nut-free diet or simply do not care for them? The walnuts in this recipe can be replaced with sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, or pecans for a still-tasty loaf!

Rice

The rice in this recipe can be replaced with quinoa or millet.

Nutritional Yeast

Not a fan of nutritional yeast? You can simply omit in this recipe if you prefer.

Flaxseed

The ground flaxseed in this recipe adds additional nutrition and binding power, but can be replaced with an egg (if not vegan), ground chia seeds, or psyllium husk powder.

Sriracha

This is my secret ingredient! When paired with mustard it lends an out-of-this-world rich flavor. BUT, if you are not a fan or do not care for ever so slight a hint of spiciness, then replace the sriracha with ketchup for a still-tasty vegan meatloaf recipe!

Can You Freeze Vegan Meatloaf?

Yes! Store cooked meatloaf in freezer-safe containers for up to 6 months. Thaw, then re-heat in a 375 F oven until warmed throughout.

Can You Make This Vegan Meatloaf Ahead of Time?

Yes! We often make a loaf and have it sit out to eat throughout the day. Amazingly, it tastes just as good at room temperature as it does straight out of the oven, making it a great recipe to make for holiday gatherings and the like.

What Should You Serve with Vegan Meatloaf?

Photo credit: Kristen Wood