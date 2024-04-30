Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Easy Vegan Meatloaf (Gluten-Free) Recipe

Easy Vegan Meatloaf (Gluten-Free) Recipe

This gluten-free vegan meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT!

by Leave a Comment

 

This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor, and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time!

I genuinely could not wait to share this recipe with you guys! This Vegan Meatloaf is truly SUPER tasty, filling and a JOY to make. If you’re in need of a hearty protein-rich meal or looking to wow your guests during Thanksgiving or Christmas, this is the ticket!

The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving
The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving

Why You’ll Love This Vegan Meatloaf

  • Hearty and filling.
  • Super rich and flavorful.
  • No onions or breadcrumbs necessary.
  • Easy to make.
  • This is one of those dishes that is great served right away or meal prepped as leftovers.
  • Rich in protein and fiber.
  • Can be served as a vegan or vegetarian main dish or side.
  • Packed with wholesome, healthy ingredients.
  • Gluten-free, grain-free, vegan, dairy-free, vegetarian, egg-free, soy-free, and sugar-free.
The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving
The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving

Ingredients

  • Black beans, and chickpeas: this adds a great hearty protein-packed component.
  • Rice: brown rice works as a binder and has a great texture.
  • Garlic, and bell pepper: flavor additions.
  • Sage, thyme, salt, and pepper: more great taste modifiers.
  • Walnuts: adds protein and texture.
  • Nutritional yeast: adds a great umami flavor note.
  • Ground flaxseed: flax is a fabulous substitute for eggs in meatloaf recipes.
  • Dijon mustard, sriracha (or ketchup): more flavor! We prefer the touch of sriracha over ketchup and it’s also a great choice if you are on a tomato diet. However, you can certainly use ketchup instead!
  • A side of my Vegan Gravy: optional, but certainly takes it to a whole other level!

Note: please refer to the recipe card towards the bottom of this post for the full measurements, ingredients, and method.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving
The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving

How to Make Vegan Meatloaf – Step by Step

  1. Saute bell pepper and garlic.
The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving

2. Combine beans, chickpeas, walnuts, and rice in a food processor or blender.

The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving

3. Pulse until coarsely combined.

The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving

4. Add sauteed bell pepper and garlic.

The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving

5. Blend until mostly smooth.

The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving

6. In a bowl combine the blended mixture with the remaining ingredients.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving

7. Mix until smooth.

The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving

8. Place a strip of parchment paper in a greased loaf pan.

The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving

9. Pour the meatloaf batter into the pan. Pat the top of the loaf down with wet hands.

The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving

10. Place the meatloaf into the oven. Meanwhile, prepare the Cashew Gravy (if using).

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving

11. Remove the vegan meatloaf from the oven.

The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving

12. Cover with foil and let sit for 15 minutes.

The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving

13. Slice, serve, and enjoy!

The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving

Ingredient Substitutions

Chickpeas and Black Beans

I do think that any combo of beans, lentils, pulses, or split peas would work well to replace the chickpeas and/or black beans if so desired.

Walnuts

On a nut-free diet or simply do not care for them? The walnuts in this recipe can be replaced with sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, or pecans for a still-tasty loaf!

Rice

The rice in this recipe can be replaced with quinoa or millet.

Nutritional Yeast

Not a fan of nutritional yeast? You can simply omit in this recipe if you prefer.

Flaxseed

The ground flaxseed in this recipe adds additional nutrition and binding power, but can be replaced with an egg (if not vegan), ground chia seeds, or psyllium husk powder.

Sriracha

This is my secret ingredient! When paired with mustard it lends an out-of-this-world rich flavor. BUT, if you are not a fan or do not care for ever so slight a hint of spiciness, then replace the sriracha with ketchup for a still-tasty vegan meatloaf recipe!

The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving
The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving

Can You Freeze Vegan Meatloaf?

Yes! Store cooked meatloaf in freezer-safe containers for up to 6 months. Thaw, then re-heat in a 375 F oven until warmed throughout.

The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving

Can You Make This Vegan Meatloaf Ahead of Time?

Yes! We often make a loaf and have it sit out to eat throughout the day. Amazingly, it tastes just as good at room temperature as it does straight out of the oven, making it a great recipe to make for holiday gatherings and the like.

The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving

What Should You Serve with Vegan Meatloaf?

The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving
The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving

You Might Also Like These Recipes

Acorn Squash Chili

What To Serve With Mashed Potatoes Vegetarian

Three Sisters Soup

Mac and Cheese Sides

Veggie Stew

The Best Vegan Meatloaf with Cashew Gravy (Gluten-Free) - This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! #veganmeatloaf #vegetarianmeatloaf #beanloaf #chickpealoaf #veganthanksgiving

Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level


    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Kristen Wood

About Kristen Wood

Kristen Wood is the author of *Vegetarian Family Cookbook*, *Fermented Hot Sauce Cookbook,* and *Hot Sauce Cookbook for Beginners*. She is also a food writer, photographer, recipe developer, and creator of MOON and spoon and yum.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x