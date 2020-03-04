Easy Ways to Remain Motivated during a Challenge

—

At one time or another most people face a variety of challenges. At times these challenges can affect work motivation, enthusiasm levels, and the desire to act on goals. Learning how to turn challenges into stepping stones for achieving goals is a necessary life lesson. This article will discuss 5 steps that can help you to remain motivated while dealing with a variety of challenges.

Shine a Light on Your Challenge

Write down your challenge on a piece of paper and examine it by asking yourself the following questions:

– Why am I allowing this challenge to prevent me from reaching my goal?

– Is the goal still something I really want to achieve?

– Am I willing to give up other things to achieve this goal?

Every goal requires a cost. If I decided I wanted to become an Olympic runner, I would have to give up unhealthy foods, at least 2 hours a day for exercise and training, and my free time to compete in championships. Making a list of what you have to give up to achieve a goal helps you to be clear about what sacrifices have to be made to achieve your goal. If you are not ready to make the necessary sacrifices, then that goal may not be the right one for you. Take the time to step back and decide what you really want. This reflection helps to improve motivation and the ability to create realistic goals.

Think of Fun Ways to Beat a Challenge

Sometimes people just get into a rut or feel stuck. Looking at a challenge in a different way may help you to get unstuck. Asking yourself the following questions may help:

– List 10 fun ways to beat the challenge (no matter how ridiculous).

– List 10 intelligent ways to deal with the challenge.

– How would (fill in the name of an admirable/famous person) tackle this challenge?

– How can dealing with this challenge make you be a stronger and better person later on?

– If I can’t tackle the problem or change it (for example – cancer) can I alter my attitude about it?

Break a Challenge into Simple Manageable Tasks

If a challenge seems completely overwhelming, try breaking it into simple step by step tasks. For example, a person may decide to write a book, but become completely unmotivated due to overwhelming feelings about the goal. That person could get motivated by setting smaller goals. For example, a good goal would be to write 5 pages a day for 2 months to complete a 300-page book. Breaking a goal down into simple tasks can help to improve work motivation, enthusiasm levels, and the desire to act on goals.

Be Kind to Yourself

Learn to reward yourself for both small and large achievements. Make a list of goals and next to each goal add a list of motivational rewards. Then reward yourself upon achieving each goal. Rewards don’t have to be expensive. They can be anything from a manicure, to a weekend of golf, more time with friends, to adding $5 to $50 to a savings jar for a dreamed of item for a hobby.

Step Back and Look at the Larger Picture

The last step to remaining motivated during a challenge is to step back and see the larger picture. Look at your current challenge and imagine it as just another moment in a precious yet relatively short life. Think back to other challenges that you have made it through. Gratitude also helps. Being thankful for what you do has helped challenges to seem relatively small when considering what challenges others may be facing.

In conclusion, work motivation, enthusiasm, and a desire to act on goals can be encouraged even during challenging times through five simple steps that help us to see our challenges differently.

Intrinsic and Extrinsic Motivation

Do you know the difference between intrinsic and extrinsic motivation? The main points between the two sources of motivation really boil down to where your motivation is coming from. Intrinsic motivation is when the control comes from within and extrinsic is when the motivation is external to yourself. Studies would suggest that intrinsic motivation has a lot more follow-through associated with it but it can be hard to come by if you are attempting to do something that you are not passionate about. This article will focus on intrinsic and extrinsic motivation and how you can utilize them for your benefit.

How Does Intrinsic Motivation Work?

It would be nice to be able to draw on intrinsic motivation emotion on a daily basis. However, the fact remains that this is often not possible. This isn’t of the greatest concern to a lot of people. The truth of the matter is that there is no reason to be concerned about the lack of intrinsic motivation. A decrease in personal intrinsic motivation is something to look out for. It’s not that big of a deal because activating it is relatively simple if you know the steps.

Creating Intrinsic Drive

We all suffer at times from a lack of intrinsic motivational drive. That being the case all one needs to do is simply take the steps necessary to activate one’s own intrinsic motivation. Just like any undertaking of worth, there will be some effort required. The amount of effort required to get back on track is a small amount compared to its alternative. Changing one’s habitual ways of observing or acting is usually all that is needed.

It’s been commonly referred to in motivational literature but it takes 21 days to form a new habit. This being the case then you should commit to spending three weeks of your life cultivating the new habit of intrinsic motivation. If you make this commitment, then you will be giving yourself the best gift possible. Your paradigm will determine if this idea works for you or doesn’t.

In Summary

This article has attempted to give a simple explanation of how intrinsic motivation works in practice. Now that you know this information what will you choose to do with it? Just make the choice to get started on your chosen goal and you will learn for yourself the differences between intrinsic and extrinsic motivation.

