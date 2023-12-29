Eat and Train for Your Unique Body Type – Phil Catudal

Men are dying younger and living sicker than women, and are more likely to suffer from many physical conditions, including heart disease. We don’t want this to be you! Today’s guest, Phil Catudal, father, author and trainer to celebrities, teaches you to train and eat for your unique body type.

I want you to be alive and healthy as long as possible!

Unfortunately, men are dying younger and living sicker than women, and are more likely to suffer from many physical conditions, including heart disease.

Being healthy is extremely important, but it’s not always easy to know how. There are so many fad diets and training methods that work for some bodies, but don’t work for others. It’s easy to make yourself wrong if you don’t benefit from the latest fad. But every body is unique. Some of the health guidance I’ve followed has thrown my body into incredible distress because it wasn’t right for me.

Today’s guest, Phil Catudal is a trainer for celebrities, father, and the author of Just Your Type: The Ultimate Guide to Eating and Training Right For Your Body Type. Phil is also a cancer survivor, and has done the research to up his game to keep himself alive and healthy!

In this important podcast conversation we discussed…

The keys to master the balancing act of work, wellness, and life

How to get off the hamster wheel and find true happiness

Why to avoid the optimization culture’s encouragement to run away from reality

the optimization culture’s The life-saving act of men shifting from the lone wolf to the WE

Finding freedom and empowerment in concepts of masculinity and femininity

Please stay healthy and listen to this episode to learn important information. Phil says that 70 percent of people exercise the wrong way for their bodies. To achieve lasting fitness and health, he explains, you should work with your natural-born body type. When you’re done with this episode, check out this one on how to make sure you have and are using your full “life force”.

Here’s to you living a long and healthy life!

Connect with Phil



TrainedByPhil.com

Phil Catudal is a renowned Celebrity Trainer with a fitness philosophy centered on accountability, education, and dedication. His empowering approach guides clients to unlock their strengths and achieve optimal health and fitness goals. Through tailored programs and expert nutritional advice, Phil helps individuals create sustainable and enjoyable lifestyles. Born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, he is a globe-trotting, food and language-loving, serial entrepreneur. Phil is not only a NASM-CPT Hollywood Celebrity Trainer, but also a top MBA honors graduate and Cancer survivor. Above all, he takes pride in being a devoted husband and father of four.

Fitness became Phil’s passion from a young age, inspired by his health-conscious family and a challenging battle with childhood Leukemia. After losing his father to Cancer, he became determined to prioritize health, education, and happiness. Combining his business acumen and passion for health, Phil established Zoned Nutrition, an online supplement retailer, during his time in business school. In 2014, he relocated to Los Angeles to grow his business and expand his training clientele. His success quickly made him a favorite among Hollywood’s elite, recommended by top managers, agents, and casting directors to their celebrity clients. Additionally, Phil co- founded Tranzend Health in 2015, a wellness supplement company dedicated to stress management and optimal performance.

Today, Phil divides his time between personal training in Atlanta, Georgia, and online coaching, while providing nutrition and exercise consultations globally. Phil is also a host and athlete on the popular iFIT platform. Outside of his health businesses, he enjoys spending time with his family, exploring new languages and recipes, and indulging in his passion for the latest tech.

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com