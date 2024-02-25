Editor’s Notebook: An Old Problem for New Political Times

By DANA WORMALD

More than anything, political punditry is the art of spotting dominoes where other people see events in isolation.

For example, on Monday the New York Times published a column by Paul Krugman with this headline: “Why I am now deeply worried for America.” As I mentioned last week, there are a whole bunch of reasons why I’m deeply worried for America, but I was still curious to see which singular nightmare has been punishing Krugman of late.

This is how he begins: “Until a few days ago, I was feeling fairly sanguine about America’s prospects.”

Wow. Really? Sanguine? (Merriam-Webster: “marked by eager hopefulness: confidently optimistic.”) And this was just a few days ago?

So what domino changed all that? Krugman says that while he sincerely wishes the presidential election “weren’t a contest between two elderly men” and that he worries in general about “American gerontocracy,” it is what it is: “Like it or not, this is going to be a race between Biden and Trump – and somehow the lucid, well-informed candidate is getting more heat over his age than his ranting, factually challenged opponent.”

I would take it a step further. Presidential elections are presented to the American people as the worst kind of popularity contest, but the reality is that voters are electing full administrations that will influence every aspect of American society for years and decades to come. To penalize Joe Biden for lacking Barack Obama’s mesmerizing cadence or John F. Kennedy’s Hollywood charm seems pretty short-sighted. And anyone who believes Donald Trump is more likely than Biden to surround himself with smart people who will deeply consider the long-term ramifications of policy and who are brave enough to call out their boss’s flawed perceptions hasn’t been paying much attention.

Trump’s rise has never been about collective vision – it is a cult of personality. We live in an angry nation, and Trump is a man of his time.

All of that said, Krugman and many, many others are taking great pains to avoid the elephant in the room, which is this: If our system works so well, and is worthy of preservation, why is our choice between these “two elderly men”?

To Biden’s great credit, he makes it look easy to be consistently levelheaded. But the Democratic Party is betting it all on a strategy of “Be petrified of Trump. Vote Biden!” all the while chastising voters for not being more excited about a candidate who will be 82 in November. Trump turns 78 in June and hasn’t exactly been sharp out there, but he is loud and belligerent, and that often plays as less “elderly” on the trail.

And that’s a problem for the Biden people.

Supporters of the president are right to be worried about a big domino in the form of a 388-page report from Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert K. Hur on Biden’s possession of classified documents. Out of everything contained in Hur’s report, the descriptions of the president’s “hazy” memory landed with the loudest thud. It was hard before to imagine a general election narrative apart from the age of the candidates, and now it is impossible.

The popularity contest model of presidential politics – including who has the sharper memory, better one-liners, and thinner build – has always been problematic, and maybe never more so than now. For Biden’s team, the game plan should be simple: Make this a contest between a stable, focused administration and a mercurial strongman in waiting.

But at the same time, the high stakes shouldn’t prevent us from having a hard, desperately needed conversation about “American gerontocracy” – an issue affecting school boards and state houses, Congress and the White House. We should talk about why the oldest among us are better situated to participate in politics, and stay there. We should talk about how we can do better at handing the reins to new generations of thinkers and public servants, who with more years ahead of them have so much more to lose. We should talk about the incremental changes we can make to the systems of public service, locally and nationally, that would open more doors for young leaders to serve and represent their communities.

It’s not that older Americans shouldn’t be running for office; the problem is that they are too often the only choices our system gives us.

New Hampshire Bulletin is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Hampshire Bulletin maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Dana Wormald for questions: [email protected]. Follow New Hampshire Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter.

—

Previously Published on newhampshirebulletin

***

—

Photo credit: unsplash