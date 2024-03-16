Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Education Watch: Should Schools Prohibit Private Messages Between Staff and Students?

Education Watch: Should Schools Prohibit Private Messages Between Staff and Students?

Social media made it unbelievably easy for teacher Alberto Morejon to establish a private channel of communication with his 14-year-old student.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Jennifer Palmer

 

This article was originally delivered to subscribers of our Education Watch newsletter. Sign up now to receive Education Watch directly in your inbox.

Social media made it unbelievably easy for teacher Alberto Morejon to establish a private channel of communication with his 14-year-old student. He looked her up on Instagram.

The student told police the messages were innocuous at first but turned sexual. Morejon, who was instrumental in organizing the teacher walkout in 2018, was at the time a history teacher at Stillwater Junior High School. He pleaded guilty in 2021 to sexual communication with a minor.

Sexting the student violated school policy, but district policy doesn’t prohibit connecting with students on social media (though it advises exercising caution when doing so and says messages should be related to schoolwork.)

House Bill 3958 takes it a step farther by prohibiting any electronic messages that don’t include a parent or guardian. The only exception is for an emergency.

The proposal, by Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, stipulates that school staff prioritize school-approved platforms that automatically include parents or guardians in messages.

Violators would be placed on administrative leave while the district investigates and notified the local school board and state Board of Education. If misconduct occurred, the employee would be fired and reported to police. If not, they would be reinstated with a warning.

“This protects the student from receiving inappropriate content from an educator, and it protects the educator as well from any allegation of impropriety,” Conley said in a press release.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

On Wednesday, the bill passed the House of Representatives. It now moves to the Senate, where it’s authored by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, who chairs the education committee.

Comments, questions, story tips? Please reach out via email or direct message.

— Jennifer Palmer

Recommended Reading

  • A proposal to allow public schools to hire faith-based chaplains is unlikely to move forward this legislative session. But critics of the idea say they’ll remain vigilant in case the language is resurrected in another bill. [The Oklahoman]
  • The U.S. Department of Education opened a Title IX investigation into Owasso Public Schools following the death on nonbinary student Nex Benedict. [The New York Times]
  • America’s most popular autism therapy — applied behavior analysis, or ABA — may not actually work, and researchers are investigating whether it harms children subjected to it. [The 74]

New on Oklahoma Watch

Long Story Short: Federal lawsuit filed in the death of Shannon Hanchett.

Paul Monies talks about the latest on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s cabinet moves after the attorney general questioned some of his appointments. Keaton Ross discusses a federal lawsuit into Shannon Hanchett’s death.

[Listen here]

Is the Oklahoma legislature considering a bill to compile a database of women who have had abortions?

Oklahoma House Bill 3216, which passed the House Public Health Committee but is awaiting a general House vote as of Mar. 4, 2024, would mandate a database of patients who have received abortion services in Oklahoma.

[Read More]

Subpar Care Led to Cleveland County Detainee’s Death, Federal Lawsuit Claims

Shannon Hanchett’s physical and mental health deteriorated rapidly after being booked into the jail, the lawsuit claims, noting that medical staff did not evaluate her for more than 72 hours after arriving at the jail.

Continue reading…

Help Us Make a Difference

Oklahoma needs high-quality investigative journalism. That is our mission at Oklahoma Watch. We produce stories that hold government and public officials accountable and that make transparent what some prefer to keep secret. We depend on financial support from readers like you to sustain our coverage. Help us make a difference.

Support us

Thank you to our principal organizational sponsors and funders
for their generous support.

This article first appeared on Oklahoma Watch and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state.” with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: A student looks at their phone on Aug. 22, 2019. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch)

About Oklahoma Watch

We produce stories that hold government and public officials accountable and that make transparent what some prefer to keep secret.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x