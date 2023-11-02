Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Elon Musk Messes With Texas

Elon Musk Messes With Texas

The billionaire wants to dump waste in a community’s water source. Now the locals are fighting back.

By Jim Hightower

There is nothing quite as pitiful as whiny billionaires. And the whiniest of all is the richest — Elon Musk. This self-entitled bully runs over anyone in his way, then whines when they protest.

Elon’s latest high-pitched screech was prompted by public demands that his profiteering schemes obey clean-water and safety regulations. He owns a corporation named (believe it or not) the Boring Company. It’s an underground tunneling venture based in Bastrop, Texas, digging out tons of soil, chemicals, and contaminated groundwater.

But where to put all the waste? I’ll just dump the stuff in the nearby Colorado River, said Lord Musk. Lots of stuff — 140,000 gallons of wastewater per day!

But that river is our main water source, said the locals — you’ll need to comply with water treatment and disposal rules. Outrageous, whined Elon, maniacally squealing that “Construction is becoming practically illegal” in America. So he proceeded to dump his waste without a permit.

Then he encountered Chap Ambrose, a Boring neighbor and former Musk admirer.

Chap began asking questions and getting nothing but evasions, lies, and disrespect. Musk was messing with Texas, so Ambrose rallied local opposition through a website he named “Keep Bastrop Boring,” promoting it on a local billboard.

With a drone, he recorded Musk’s expanding industrial mess, broadcasting the videos throughout the area. He filed actions with county, state, and national regulatory authorities, and got his state senator to hold a hearing, attended by hundreds of residents in this rural county.

Musk can bamboozle powerful officials, but not feisty people like Chap, who recently ridiculed the pouty billionaire. “I’m sorry, neighbor,” Ambrose told him, “development remains legal in Bastrop, but what is illegal is polluting Texas water… You’re making this way harder than it has to be.”

The fight goes on — and I’m betting on Chap.

Previously Published on otherwords.org with Creative Commons License

Photo credit: iStock

About Other Words

OtherWords is a free editorial service published by the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank.

Each week, we publish a handful of publication-ready op-eds and columns, plus an original cartoon, and distribute them to readers, editors, and publishers through our website and newsletter. These pieces are re-published by hundreds of small and medium-sized newspapers in the United States, as well as by dozens of news sites. All told, our work reaches millions of readers each year in the heartland communities often overlooked by traditional national media.

We cover politics, policy, and social issues from a progressive perspective, but we’re strictly non-partisan. Our writers include regular columnists Jill Richardson and Jim Hightower, issue experts from the Institute for Policy Studies and a dozen or so partner non-profits, and ordinary folks from all over with opinions to share.

OtherWords is edited by IPS editorial manager Peter Certo and distributed with help from the IPS communications team. Caleb Crowder is our outreach and editorial assistant.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
