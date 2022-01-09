Get Daily Email
Embrace Pressure, Don't Run From It

Embrace Pressure, Don’t Run From It

A counter-intuitive method for dealing with stress.

One of the greatest lessons I’ve learned so far? Recognising how I cope best in times of stress, pressure and adversity.

A charmed life?

By all reasonable measures I’ve got it easy. I count my blessings daily for the advantages that I’ve been given as a healthy white male living in a politically stable part of the western world. My life is devoid of the adversities that many deal with on a daily basis. What possible cause have I to feel stresses and strains?

More is less

In times of stress and overwhelm I’ve figured out that my best course of action isn’t to retreat into myself, or to let off the pressure in a gesture of personal kindness and self-care. Instead, the answer is to seek out more pressure.

Stress breeds action

To act is to take control and ownership of the situation rather than to fret and worry. When there’s lots to be done it becomes easier to take that massive action since there’s no limit to the potential gain. Any step forwards is a step in the right direction.

Suffering for our art (or work)

Dealing with stress and managing its effects in our life are a form of suffering. Out of suffering comes growth (if we approach it correctly).

Try it

Remember that Parkinson’s Law ensures that things in our life expand to fill the available time and space. A task that should demand only minimal attention, time or energy will expand if we allow it to. If we don’t keep ourselves busy and fill our lives with the things that will make a difference and take us in the right direction, life will ensure the little things grow and take up all the resources available.

About Toby Hazlewood

Toby Hazlewood is a writer, parent, husband, project manager and in his spare time, cycling enthusiast. He is passionate about helping others to overcome the challenges he’s overcome, by sharing the things he's learned along the way. He specializes in topics including personal development, parenting and life after divorce. You can find out more about his latest projects or just say hello at tobyhazlewood.com.

