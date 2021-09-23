Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Emotion: What I Learned From Chasing Mom With a Plastic Bug

Emotion: What I Learned From Chasing Mom With a Plastic Bug

Your relationship with emotion matters more than the things you feel.

by Leave a Comment

 

I chased mom around the house with a plastic bug when I was young and foolish. I laughed. She screamed. It was a short-term strategy.

Emotion can’t tell truth from fantasy.

Emotion, reality, and perception:

Emotion reflects perception.

A horror movie isn’t real, but it’s real scary. After the movie you can’t sleep because aliens might take control of your mind.

Expectation creates emotion.

You expect a raise. The boss invites you to the office. You’re excited. You expect to get fired. The boss invites you to the office and your heart races. Actually, your heart races in both instances.

Want creates emotion.

You don’t get the promotion you wanted. You feel sad, frustrated, even vengeful.

Experience impacts emotion.

The first time you lead a meeting, you sweat like a pig. The hundredth time, you lean back with your hands behind your head.

Your relationship with emotion matters more than the things you feel.

I enjoy being scared at a movie. I even like the cheap thrills. (Although The Grudge scares the crap out of me! I can’t watch it.)

Managing emotion:

A person controlled by emotion is unstable, unpredictable, unreliable, and eventually unhappy.

We make emotions.

Keeping a gratitude journal generates positive emotion. Reality doesn’t change, but your relationship with it does.

Make your passion instead of following your passion.

Logic doesn’t resolve emotion.

It didn’t help to tell mom it was a fake bug. You can tell yourself it’s just a movie but you’re still afraid. Just accept it.

You may need to contradict emotion.

Examine your bank account when buying a car, not your feelings.

Emotion isn’t the judge of reality.

Use performance metrics when evaluating employees, not whether you like them or not.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

How is emotion helpful/harmful to effective leadership?

How might leaders manage their emotions?

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak with a Creative Commons License.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x