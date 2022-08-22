Emotions or Logic?

Now think about it. Is it the same as the person who loves you the most and is the happiest you’ve ever been?

There are always two options. Either you are the one who is loved very much or the one who loves very much.

So which one do we choose?

Someone came into your life and ruined it, but maybe you loved him the most..

Or someone came into your life and loved you so much that you couldn’t love him.

So what’s on your mind right now? The one who loves the most or the one you love the most?

Or which one is with you?

This is actually a big dilemma and in my opinion it shows whether you care about your emotions or your logic. How? It means your logic to choose the one who loves you the most. Because because he loves you very much, it means that he will build his life according to you and keep you in the foreground and feed your ego.

What you love means your feelings. No matter what happens, listening to your heart means that even if bad things happen, you will manage because you can’t see anyone else but him.

If you don’t know what you’re doing, wait a while and see if you’re defending yourself or your relationship during the fight. If you are defending yourself, logic is at the forefront. If you are defending your relationship, you are afraid of losing it and your feelings are at the forefront.

Relationship is all about balance. Yes, just like life, our relationship is based on a balance. But this balance does not measure love. It’s actually a balance of give and take.

When you start a relationship, can you prove, formally or scientifically, that the other person loves you more or less than you love them? No. A relationship begins somehow. Over time it comes up in certain situations, who loves it more. Who is managing.

For example, I’ve always been on the emotional side. I don’t regret it. Being rational doesn’t make you happy after a point. At least that’s how it is for me.

And you, dear reader? What do you think?

This post was previously published on medium.com.

