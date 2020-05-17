Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Ending the Same Fight Once and for All

Ending the Same Fight Once and for All

Relationship coach and blogger Matt Fray explains how his STFU Method can change everything and get your marriage back on track.

by Leave a Comment

Most couples have one—the fight you seem to have over and over again. You each can probably repeat the entire thing all by yourself. Maybe you have it once a month. Maybe once a week. But it is exhausting, not to mention hurtful. Relationship coach and blogger, Matt Fray, explains how his STFU Method can change everything and get your marriage back on track. Send your comments and suggestions to Lesli, and be sure to share the show on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

This post was previously published on WebTalkRadio and is republished here with permission from the author.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free


Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Lesli Doares

Lesli Doares' mission is to leave no one behind on the relationship battlefield. She is committed to helping men be admired, respected, and cherished as husbands and fathers. She is a Communications Coach and Marriage Consultant in the Raleigh, NC Area. You can learn more at www.leslidoares.com. She wants to end the chore wars She has created The Hero Husband Project to do just that. Find out more at www.theherohusbandproject.com

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.