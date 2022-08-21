Entrepreneur Vs Employee? What Do You Really Want To Be

By Bernz JP

Today, I’d like to talk about entrepreneurship or becoming an entrepreneur versus working for someone as an employee.

Here are a few questions for you to start with:

Do you want to make money with your passion?

Are you a risk taker and willing to work more hours than a regular 9-5 job?

Do you always read books and articles on Entrepreneurship and continuously trying to learn more about start-ups and have a dream of becoming your own boss?

Do you want to make more money by building a business?

Are you an ambitious person and have big dreams and goals for you and for your family?

or

Are you currently employed and happy with the company you’re working for?

Do you enjoy working with others, and live a what you call a normal 9-5 life?

Are you happy and contented with your current salary and benefits of being a worker?

Do you feel that traditional employment is better than Entrepreneurship?

Is getting promoted your primary goal at work?

Not everyone was born or suited to be an entrepreneur. We’re all different and in this world. Not because your friends are doing it, you will do the same. It’s all about living a happy life. It’s all about contentment and doing the things that we like to do but even with this logic, I still believe that we should explore more of ourselves.

People say money can’t buy happiness, but it does make things easier.

Most people do not consider themselves entrepreneurs because they do not understand the definition properly. An entrepreneur is someone who owns or operates a business taking on more than normal financial risk.

Not because you are self-employed or own business makes you an entrepreneur. There is a difference and the difference is in the mindset.

Becoming an entrepreneur requires a lot of knowledge, training, and experience. Entrepreneurs are always building and growing their business.

Most business owners do not understand this because they simply run and manage their own business. If you want to become an entrepreneur, your age, and level of skills doesn’t matter much.

Employee mindset is another thing. Most people do not consider themselves as risk takers and tend to work for others. The truth is, if you are trading your time, talent and education for money transferred to you, you are taking some sort of risk. Just ask anyone who was laid off after years of working for someone. That would be what I would call a lost opportunity time risk.

No matter how you are currently employed that you are your own small business enterprise. It is “You, Inc.”! It does not matter if you are employed, self-employed, unemployed there is something about you and your talents and education that has the ability to create money in exchange for it.

The problem is that most people do not see themselves in this light, but they should. The other issue is that most people do what they can or know how to do in life, but not what they are passionate about. This is because their “ego” keeps them in the “safe or comfort zone” that in reality is the “danger zone”. Because it does not align with their true designs of what their one and only life should be like.

I am not asking you to quit your current employment of making money. Not at all, unless you are not happy with it! If you are not passionate about what you do as “You, Inc.”, then you truly need to find that passion, find what it is that trips your trigger and go do it.

You have nothing to lose if you were to go down this path. I am asking you to get off the herd mentality train for just a little bit and start asking yourself what you are passionate about.

Think about it for a second. Why don’t you write down your passions and goals? What is it that you really love to do. Does this passion of yours fulfill a potential niche where people would be willing to pay you for your time, talent and education, even if it was a side business for now?

This is your one and only life and people are in need of you to exercise your self-interest in a way that benefits them and profits you. It just works that way! So you need to start asking yourself a few questions.

Do I see myself as a person of value with valuable talents, education, and creativity to offer others?

Am I in the career or job that is something I can do and be passionate about?

Am I just getting by because I can do my job, but I am not passionate about it?

Would I be willing to investigate real money making ideas based on what I am passionate about?

These are just a few of the questions you may want to ask yourself. There could be more. What I am attempting to convey to you is that you should not sell yourself short with your one and only life. There is no reason to.

I would like you to give some serious consideration to the following thoughts about starting your own side business. The internet has in many ways leveled the playing field when it comes to making money on a side business. It has opened the doors for many people because it is global in reach.

No longer are there huge barriers to entry in many niches like there were in the past. Simply creating your own niche, with your own information about what you are passionate about is now within your grasp. It is something you should strongly consider.

There is one other concept about this that you should consider. It has to do with competition. Most people are concerned about the competition. What if there are already too many businesses and people doing the niche I am passionate about?

That is actually a fear you do not need to consider because a global market is a big place and no one has a corner on it. How about looking at it from this perspective?

The only competition that you need to consider is you.

You are your own competition because it is only you and your “ego” that will sabotage your success.

To wrap this thought up, take thought that you are your own enterprise. That no matter how you currently bring money into your life, it will benefit you most if you do it because you love it and have a passion for it.

