We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Modern Dating and Relationship Tips

This week Mia talks to Dave Glaser about modern dating and relationship tips. We’ll talk about modern dating through the lens of attachment theory, enneagrams, and masculine/feminine energy dynamics.

That is a mouthful which means I need to also whisper “that’s what she said”

Transcript – Episode 68 – Dave Glaser

About Dave Glaser

Dave Glaser is a personal trainer and relationship coach teaching members to connect with their bodies and intuition through weekly challenge groups.  Each week, members receive personalized challenges that will help them get out of their heads and into their bodies so they can begin to make better decisions for themselves in life, love, and relationships.

Daveglaser.com

Facebook

Instagram

Tiktok

 

Find Mia On Social Media here.

This post was previously published on Mia Voss’ blog.

Photo credit: Mia Voss

 

About Mia Voss

Shit We Don't Talk About Podcast takes on topics that deserve more airtime!

Mia Voss is the series host & is also an opinionated brand ambassador, livestreamer and mouthy activist.

