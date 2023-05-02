Welcome to Episode 77 of Shit We Don’t Talk About. My guest is Kevin Hyer, CEO of The Hyer Calling Foundation, Inc., a Philadelphia based 501(c)(3) that destigmatizes the disease of addiction in the workplace. In this episode, Kevin shares his own personal story of addiction and how he now helps to tackle addiction stigma.

More about Kevin:

Kevin Hyer, Esq. is CEO of The Hyer Calling Foundation, Inc., a Philadelphia based 501(c)(3) that destigmatizes the disease of addiction in the workplace through helping people in recovery secure and maintain long term employment and educating organizations on the benefits of hiring people in recovery. A labor lawyer in recovery from meth addiction, Kevin earned his B.S. in Labor & HR from Penn State and J.D. with a labor/employment law focus from The University of Baltimore School of Law.

Follow Hyer Calling on Facebook

Kevin’s Website: http://www.kevinhyreesq.com/

Find Mia On Social Media here.

Music Credits:

Inspiring Experience by Rafael Krux

Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/5670-inspiring-experience-

Inspirational Infinity Of Space by WinnieTheMoog

Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/6593-inspirational-infinity-of-space

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This post was previously published on Mia Voss’ blog.

