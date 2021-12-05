Eric Sirota – The Lion King & the Foreclosure Crisis [Video]

By Button Poetry

.

.

Eric Sirota, performing at Hamline University in St. Paul, MN.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

as explained by the first 80 minutes of Disney’s The Lion King.

used to be ours.

Now the foreclosure signs turn our neighborhoods into metaphors.

First, the loan sharks pick the last pieces of solid meat

from these just warm-blooded things we called home then.

We all know what to call those

that lap up the blood and sniff out the scrap.

We all know the funeral in store for the prey,

There is no Mufasa in this territory, no noble king,

until he has too many bones to lick clean.

admires the hair still on the scalps,

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.