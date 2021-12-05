Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Eric Sirota – The Lion King & the Foreclosure Crisis [Video]

Eric Sirota – The Lion King & the Foreclosure Crisis [Video]

Now the foreclosure signs turn our neighborhoods into metaphors.

by

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Eric Sirota, performing at Hamline University in St. Paul, MN.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
This is the foreclosure crisis
00:06
as explained by the first 80 minutes of Disney’s The Lion King.
00:12
Everything the light touches
00:16
used to be ours.
00:18
Now the foreclosure signs turn our neighborhoods into metaphors.
00:22
First, the loan sharks pick the last pieces of solid meat
00:25
from these just warm-blooded things we called home then.
00:29
The hyenas slink through the elephant graveyard
00:31
to pick at the bones.
00:34
They don’t prefer the term hyenas anymore,
00:36
so call them debt-collectors.
00:39
Call them board-up companies.
00:40
Call it the circle of life.
00:42
A food chain is still a food chain.
00:45
We all know what to call those
00:46
that lap up the blood and sniff out the scrap.
00:49
We all know the funeral in store for the prey,
00:52
the parking lot headstones,
00:54
the cleansing dirge of the wrecking ball.
00:57
There is no Mufasa in this territory, no noble king,
01:02
only nominal royalty passing remains down to Scar
01:05
until he has too many bones to lick clean.
01:07
He builds a palace with the surplus,
01:09
calls it the economy,
01:11
hates the term “ghost town,”
01:13
prefers the term “marketplace.”
01:16
He lays on his throw rug,
01:19
admires the hair still on the scalps,
01:23
muse at the scent of dried calcium.
01:26
(applause)

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

