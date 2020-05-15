The Making of an Erotic Massage Therapist Pt 20

—

Can you touch this body as if you were making love?

Not making love as most of our world sees it.

Making Love.

Your hands expressing your heart.

Taking care.

Each movement gentle, slow, deep.

Making Love with your touch.

There’s nothing to fix, there’s nothing to heal.

There’s a human being lying before you, a beautiful human being.

Who is asking to be loved.

They’ve come to you for a moment of love.

Can you touch them as if you were making love?

Can you reach into yourself to find the love there?

Can you put that love into your hands, into your breath?

The deeper I go into touch, into energy, into myself, into The Mystery, the more I see what love is, the ways, the moments we can express it, feel it, be in it.

And maybe what we call healing can simply be an expression of love, a sharing.

In this space we’re just two people here to experience love.

We drop, we both drop, our masks, our armour, our title, our distance, our separation.

It’s just you and I, lovers.

In this love, we are erotic, Eros, of the heart, of the body, of pleasure, of vitality, of life-force.

In this love we are sensual as an expression of the beauty we see with our eyes, the words we speak, the sounds we hear, the taste of life, the fragrance of pleasure we breathe in.

In this love we may be beings of pleasure with the question of how much we’ll allow ourselves to receive.

In this love we are of the heart, with the question of how open we’re willing to be.

In this love we need a new vision, eyes that open wider to an understanding of intimacy without a story, without a pattern, without conditioning, without a belief of should.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This is the love of possibility.

And in this space, in this touch, in the stillness it brings, in the quiet it takes us to, we release.

We release that which we no longer need.

We release that which holds us heavy.

We release that which is of the past.

We release ourselves into the freedom of being.

We release ourselves into sensation and feeling.

We release ourselves into joy, into celebration of this body, this world, this life.

And we release ourselves into love.

Come and experience the massage of love.

I invite you…

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo courtesy iStock.

Previously published on eroslife.co.za