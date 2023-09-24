Establish Peace in Marriage: Love Will Follow

Marriage is often painted as an exciting yet stressful venture. One that’s filled with grand romantic gestures and passionate fights. However, at its core, marriage is about something much simpler: peace.

When entering into marriage, many focus on the exhilarating feeling of being in love. But that giddy love naturally wanes over time. While romantic love certainly plays a role, marriages built solely on infatuation often crumble when reality hits. After all, even the most smitten couples will go through periods where they’re irritated with one another.

What sustains a marriage through ups and downs is not starry-eyed passion, but a sense of peace, stability, and contentment. I’m not suggesting that marriage should be boring or emotionless. However, the most solid, lasting marriages are not roller coasters of intense highs and lows. They’re anchored in a quiet sense of “feeling at home” with your partner.

This means choosing someone who you can be yourself around. A person who, even on your grumpiest days, brings an aura of calm to your life. Whose mere presence puts your anxieties at ease. Who you don’t have to constantly impress or dazzle, but with whom you can just comfortably exist.

Marriage is also about establishing a safe haven from the chaos of the outside world. Work, family, and friends will constantly make demands on you and your partner. Within the marriage, however, you have the opportunity to create a little oasis of serenity. A place where you support each other’s dreams, renew each other’s spirits, and provide a soft place to land when times get hard.

Shortly after the exciting honeymoon phase, married life becomes less about adventure and more about establishing stable, predictable routines. Slow mornings over coffee, weekly date nights, praying together, and reading together before bed. To some, this may seem “boring.” However, it’s within these routines that you build trust, understanding, and a sense of security with your partner. This consistency allows you both to blossom into your best selves.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

By viewing marriage as a source of peace in your life, it becomes something to safeguard. Many married couples take each other for granted and get caught up in petty arguments and annoyances. They forget that in this world full of uncertainty, their marriage is a rare gem that needs protecting. Water this garden of peace with gentleness, forgiveness, and effort, and it will bear tremendous fruit over a lifetime.

Of course, no marriage is perfect or devoid of conflict. Challenges will emerge, and effort must be made to communicate effectively and reconnect during the hard times. However, if the baseline of your marriage is a sense of companionship and calm, you have a solid foundation from which to weather these storms.

So if you’re considering marriage, look for someone who fits naturally into your life—a partner who shares your values and brings out your best qualities. Don’t let cinematic notions of romance cloud your vision. The truth is, marriage is not about pulse-racing excitement. It’s about forming a sacred bond that brings harmony to your lives. It’s about two people who, through ups and downs, build a life of purpose, meaning, and peace.

For Relationship/Spiritual Life Coaching and Resources, visit The Heart Matters Brand Link Tree.

—

This post was previously published on Louis Morris’ blog.

***