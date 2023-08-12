Starting over is challenging but not impossible.

You can begin again in any area of your life. You don’t have to be perfect to start again. It doesn’t take a magic touch or an extraordinary moment.

Starting over can happen at any time. Anywhere. In fact, we do it every day — twice if you count morning and night every day as a new beginning.

Every day is a good day to start over. “Starting over is opportunity informed by failure, which is opportunity made intelligent,” says Craig D. Lounsbrough.

Obstacles, challenges and failures are just minor blips on the radar of your life story — not the end of it!

Whether you feel like someone else has ended it for you or you feel like you ended it yourself, there’s always hope ahead and fresh starts in sight.

If you can look past the present obstacle, you will begin to find a better way forward.

When something goes wrong, most of us react by falling into a spiral of despair and thinking everything will go downhill from there.

But it doesn’t have to be that way.

Instead, you can use these moments as a trigger to start over. Every day is an opportunity to take stock of your life, identify what isn’t working or what needs changing, and then make the necessary changes.

Starting over is a mindset

“The beginning is always today.” ― Mary Shelley

When you know what you want and take steps in that direction, your life will improve almost immediately.

In fact, even for successful people, tomorrow is a new day to ponder principles, rules, systems, and processes that determine life’s direction.

Every new year, many people resolve to make changes for the better. But change doesn’t have to be limited to the beginning of the year.

You can change, improve or upgrade your diet, exercise routines, work habits, career, skills, finances and social skills any time you are ready.

You don’t have to wait for everything to align in your favour.

“Every day is a chance to start over. Any day can be bad, surely, but any day can be good, can be great, and that promise, that potential, is a beautiful thing indeed,” says R.A. Salvatore.

When we are faced with difficult circumstances in life, it’s easy to feel like we have no control and that everything is out of our hands.

But even though we feel stuck at times, anyone can take actionable steps towards a better future and start over whenever they want.

In moments of despair and darkness, it’s important to remember that life will go on. We cannot cling to the past or remain stagnant, waiting for things to improve.

Instead, we must find the courage within ourselves to take actionable steps towards progress again — start over in life.

“Be willing to be a beginner every single morning,” says Meister Eckhart.

Reinvention and second chances in life happen to the best of us, and they aren’t something to be afraid of.

“Reinvent yourself over and over and over and over and over until you find home. There is no timeline for the soul,” says Malebo Sephodi.

Instead, they are something to embrace wholeheartedly.

Learning from past mistakes, taking criticism as a learning opportunity, and moving forward with a renewed sense of determination can help you start over in life. The ability to reinvent your career or life is essential for success.

However, many people feel trapped by circumstances and don’t know how to retake control. The great news is that no matter where you are in life, you always have the power to start over again.

Starting over doesn’t mean restarting or replaying the same old parts of your life. It means to consciously break old routines and move forward with a new attitude.

Starting over can be as simple as saying yes when you usually say no; taking a walk when you usually sit; or reading a book when you usually watch TV.

Start over is about intentionally making changes in your life that create new habits, thoughts, and actions.

You don’t have to throw away yesterday. Just take what you learned and make today better than yesterday by moving in a positive direction.

Every day is filled with opportunities for a fresh start, to make new choices, and to embrace new ways of thinking about the world and our place in it.

“Life is never too heavy to pick up where we left off,” Curtis Tyrone Jones once said,

Whether you’re trying to cut back on unhealthy habits, rekindle old friendships, or begin working toward new goals and aspirations in life, you can start right now. Don’t wait for a perfect start.

A better life begins today — don’t give up or give in; start over.

Rebuild what you truly want. And always remember what F. Scott Fitzgerald once said, “For what it’s worth: It’s never too late to be whoever you want to be. I hope you live a life you’re proud of, and if you find that you’re not, I hope you have the strength to start over.”

