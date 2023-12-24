Everyone Will Love These Creamy Mashed Purple Sweet Potatoes

Add a pop of color to your next meal with purple sweet potatoes! Mashed purple sweet potatoes are not just visually stunning, but they’re also delicious and packed with health benefits. Perfect for any occasion, from Thanksgiving to a simple family dinner, this recipe is a delightful twist on the traditional mashed potato dish. It’s simple to make, loaded with flavor, and sure to impress your guests or family.

💜 Why You Will Love This Recipe

Nutritionally Rich : Purple sweet potatoes are a powerhouse of nutrients, including antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

: Purple sweet potatoes are a powerhouse of nutrients, including Versatile Flavor: The unique taste of purple sweet potatoes is enhanced with ingredients like maple syrup and butter, making it a dish that pairs well with just about anything.

The unique taste of purple sweet potatoes is enhanced with ingredients like maple syrup and butter, making it a dish that Easy to Prepare: This recipe is straightforward and doesn’t require any complicated cooking techniques.

This recipe is straightforward and doesn’t require any complicated cooking techniques. Customizable: Whether you’re vegan, dairy-free , or just prefer certain flavors, this recipe can be easily adjusted to suit your dietary needs and taste preferences.

Whether you’re , or just prefer certain flavors, this recipe can be and taste preferences. Beautiful: The vibrant purple color of this dish is sure to make your meal visually stunning.

The vibrant purple color of this dish is sure to make your meal Perfect for Special Occasions: Ideal for holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, but also wonderful as a regular side dish.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

🍠 What Are Purple Sweet Potatoes?

Purple sweet potatoes are a vibrant and nutritious variant of the regular sweet potato. Originating from regions such as South America and Okinawa, they stand out with their striking purple flesh, attributed to anthocyanins, antioxidants that offer health benefits like heart health support and anti-inflammatory properties. Slightly sweeter than their orange counterparts, they bring a unique flavor to both savory and sweet dishes. Rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, they’re a healthy choice for those watching their blood sugar levels. Their eye-catching color makes them a visually appealing addition to any meal, perfect for adding a nutritious and colorful twist to your dishes.

🗒️ Ingredients and Substitutes

Purple Sweet Potatoes: The star of this dish, purple sweet potatoes, bring not just color but also a wealth of nutrition to the table. They are rich in antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which give them their vibrant hue. These potatoes also provide a lovely, slightly sweet flavor.

Milk: You can use any milk of your choice, dairy or plant-based, to add creaminess to the mash. Plant-based milk works great for a vegan or dairy-free version. For more richness, add a little cream.

Butter: Unsalted butter adds richness and depth to the mashed sweet potatoes. If you’re vegan or avoiding dairy, plant-based butter is an excellent substitute that still provides that desired creamy texture.

Maple Syrup: Maple syrup is a natural sweetener that complements the natural sweetness of the purple sweet potatoes. It adds a subtle, earthy sweetness. If you don’t have maple syrup, honey or agave syrup can be used as alternatives. You can also skip the sweetener altogether if you prefer.

Salt: Salt is crucial for enhancing all the flavors in the dish. It balances the sweetness and brings out the natural flavor of the sweet potatoes.

Ground Black Pepper: A hint of black pepper adds a slight warmth and complexity to the mash.

🥣 How to Make Mashed Purple Sweet Potatoes

Begin by peeling and chopping your purple sweet potatoes. This helps them cook evenly and makes them easier to mash later. Add the chopped sweet potatoes to a large pot and cover them with water. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a high simmer, cooking until they are fork-tender. After the potatoes are cooked, drain them and return them to the warm pot. This is the perfect time to add your milk, butter (or plant-based alternative), and maple syrup. Use an immersion blender, egg beater, or a hand-held potato masher to blend the potatoes until they reach your desired consistency. This is where you can get creative and make them as smooth or as chunky as you like. The final step is seasoning your mash. Add salt and ground black pepper according to your taste preference. Now your purple sweet potato mash is ready to be served. They’re best enjoyed warm, making them a comforting addition to any meal.

💭 Top Tips

Even Chopping: Cut the potatoes into uniform pieces to ensure they cook at the same rate. This prevents some pieces from becoming too mushy while others are still hard.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Don’t Overcook: Boil the potatoes just until they are fork-tender. Overcooking can make them waterlogged and less flavorful.

Adding Liquids: Incorporate your milk and butter gradually. This helps you control the consistency and avoid making the mash too runny.

Experiment with Flavors: Feel free to add spices like cinnamon or nutmeg, or even a bit of brown sugar for a different twist.

Garnish Ideas: To make this beautiful dish even more stunning, sprinkle some pecans or chopped fresh herbs like parsley or chives over them to garnish.

Storage & Reheating

Fridge: To store, let the mashed purple potatoes cool to room temperature, then transfer them to an airtight container. It can be refrigerated for up to 5 days, making it a convenient option for meal prep or for enjoying throughout the week.

To store, let the mashed purple potatoes cool to room temperature, then transfer them to an airtight container. It can be refrigerated for up to 5 days, making it a convenient option for meal prep or for enjoying throughout the week. Reheat: The best method is to reheat them in a pot over low heat on the stove, adding a little extra milk or butter to keep the mash moist and creamy. You can also use a microwave, reheating in short intervals and stirring in between to ensure even warming.

The best method is to reheat them in a pot over low heat on the stove, adding a little extra milk or butter to keep the mash moist and creamy. You can also use a microwave, reheating in short intervals and stirring in between to ensure even warming. Freeze: Place them in a freezer-safe container or a ziplock bag, leaving a little space for expansion. They can be frozen for up to 3 months. To use, thaw in the refrigerator overnight and then reheat as above.

🍽️ What to Serve with Purple Sweet Potatoes

As a Holiday Side

During the holidays, such as Thanksgiving or Christmas, these mashed sweet potatoes can be a show-stopping side. They pair beautifully with traditional holiday fare or even my Vegetarian Meatloaf. The sweet and savory balance of this dish complements the richness of holiday meals.

Breakfast or Brunch

Believe it or not, this purple sweet potato recipe can even find a place in your breakfast or brunch menu. Serve them alongside Hash Brown Egg Nests, or scrambled eggs, or top them with a poached egg for a healthy and filling start to your day.

With Other Sides

In a meal with multiple side dishes, mashed purple sweet potatoes hold their own alongside green beans, sauteed veggies, or butter beans (my personal fave!). Their vibrant color and unique flavor make them a standout addition that complements a variety of other dishes.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

Can I make mashed purple sweet potatoes ahead of time?

Absolutely! You can prepare them a day or two in advance and store them in the refrigerator. Just reheat them on the stove or in the microwave when you’re ready to serve.

Are purple sweet potatoes healthier than regular sweet potatoes?

Purple sweet potatoes are rich in antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which are not found in regular sweet potatoes. They offer similar nutritional benefits, like fiber and vitamins, but the high antioxidant content makes them a bit more beneficial.

Are there any other spices I can add to enhance the flavor?

Cinnamon, nutmeg, or a dash of cayenne pepper can add a lovely depth of flavor to your mashed purple sweet potatoes. Feel free to experiment according to your taste preferences.

😋 More Delicious Sweet Potato Recipes

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Chips

Smoky Purple Sweet Potato Fries

Cauliflower Rice Curry with Sweet Potato

Vegan Sweet Potato Soup

Instant Pot Sweet Potato Curry

—

Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: Kristen Wood