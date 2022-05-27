Everything You Need To Know About Creating Your Audiobook

On the 31st episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, the audiobook master Drew Linsalata of Helix Interactive fame, teaches you everything you need to know about creating an audiobook and if it even makes sense to have one.

This is a subject that needs to be talked about. It’s a subject that many authors bring up but don’t know how to approach. If you’re an author, you probably have about a million questions. How do I create one? Should I read my own content? How much does it cost? What don’t I want to do when creating an audiobook? And on and on.

Your three takeaways:

You likely don’t have the right mic or equipment for the job. But you also likely don’t need to pay through the nose to get it. When you work with Drew, he sends you the fancy equipment to ensure your book is accepted by the biggest audiobook publishers. Reading for a non-fiction book or fiction book are different animals. The fiction book might even need multiple voice-over artists. As the author, how fun to audition them! Just think, you could get some sunglasses, a beanie and a director’s chair. If you ever needed an excuse to be cooler than you already are, this is it! DO NOT try and knock out the recording of your book in one session. Your manuscript will sound like it was narrated by your evil twin!

Drew is the credible resource allowing you to make the most informed decisions concerning creating your audiobook. Check out his services at Helix-Interactive.com to start working on your audiobook today.

AND … We need to pump up Drew’s other baby (is it just us, or did that sound weird?). His brand-new bestselling book, Seven Percent Slower should be required reading if you struggle with anxiety. Seven Percent Slower marries the chaos of today with the instinctual nature of our bodies to speed up when we perceive danger. When we learn how to manage that urge, we can enjoy life a little more and retrain our brains to stop putting us through those panicky paces. So, read it and feel better!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Got questions or ready to work on your book? Reach out to your host, Hilary Jastram, for guidance here → GBYPodcast.com.

Thanks for tuning in! If you like what we have to say, please share this episode, and leave us a review—especially if it’s a nice one. And if you really liked this episode, subscribe and get updates on upcoming episodes, as well as read all the show notes.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author.

We’re closing this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

Support Go Book Yourself by becoming a donor.

Subscribe to Go Book Yourself on your favorite podcast platform:

Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | PocketCasts | Breaker | RadioPublic

Music Credits:

Happy Excited Intro 04 by TaigaSoundProd

Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/6802-happy-excited-intro-04

Bright Hopes Corporate by MusicLFiles

Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/6352-bright-hopes-corporate

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

—

This post was previously published on BOOKMARKPUB.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock