Everything You Need To Know About Drugs and the Teen Brain in 22 Minutes [Video]

Using the latest research, this fast-paced program explains why the teen years are a critical time for brain development—and why drug use of any kind can derail the brain’s full potential when it comes to critical skills like thinking, remembering, learning and decision making. Viewers learn the anatomy of the brain and visit a state-of-the-art research lab to see clinical proof of the damage that drugs and alcohol cause. Students also learn the basic functions of the brain, the role of dopamine in the brain’s reward pathway and how drugs impact that pathway, leading to addiction.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:01

the brain is really interesting because

0:03

it controls the whole body so it

0:06

controls everything from your heartbeat

0:08

to your thoughts your movements it’s in

0:12

control it’s what makes us humans we now

0:15

know from us a very recent and

0:16

compelling studies that the brain

0:18

changes basically through life but in a

0:21

period of adolescence is changing a

0:23

great deal and it’s a particularly

0:25

vulnerable time at a time we need to be

0:26

very careful know that your brain is

0:29

still developing and growing and that

0:31

you want to do whatever you can to give

0:34

yourself the best shot in life by

0:36

protecting your brain weighing in at a

0:48

mere three and a half pounds the brain

0:50

is the most complex organ in the human

0:52

body it controls everything that we do

0:55

the brain is made up of specialized

0:57

parts all of these parts work together

1:00

to allow us to think remember move

1:02

breathe to be alive nobody is born with

1:07

a fully developed brain as you get older

1:10

your brain changes you learn to walk

1:12

talk read ride a bike make friends and

1:15

go to school all because your brain is

1:18

continuing to develop your brain is

1:21

changing right now scientists have

1:23

discovered that the brain continues to

1:24

develop all the way into your mid-20s

1:26

and the teen years from 12 to 18 are

1:29

especially crucial introducing drugs or

1:32

alcohol to a growing changing brain can

1:35

have seriously bad effects people will

1:38

use substances during their teen years

1:40

risk having more problems with learning

1:43

memory judgment and planning

1:45

a brain under the influence of drugs or

1:49

alcohol cannot function as efficiently

1:50

and powerfully as it should

1:52

substance abuse literally makes you

1:54

dumber let’s take a closer look at the

1:57

brain and its many different parts

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock