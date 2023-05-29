Evolving Towards a Safer Internet

In the thought-provoking article “Something Is Wrong on the Internet” by James Bridle, concerns about inappropriate content targeting children on the Internet are highlighted. While child safety remains a crucial issue, it is essential to adopt a balanced perspective that acknowledges the ongoing efforts to address these concerns and recognizes the positive aspects of the internet. This rebuttal explores the evolving landscape of the internet, emphasizing the actions taken to mitigate harmful content and providing a more nuanced understanding of the situation.

This article made almost 180k impressions:

Something is wrong on the internet

I’m James Bridle. I’m a writer and artist concerned with technology and culture. I usually write on my own blog, but…

medium.com

Unravelling the Complexity of Moderation:

According to Bridle, “Something is wrong. There is a disturbance in the digital domain.” He highlights disturbing content found on platforms like YouTube Kids and the challenges content moderators face. However, it is imperative to recognize that technology companies actively invest in advanced algorithms and moderation systems. As Bridle states, “Work is being done to mitigate the issues.” While perfection remains elusive, significant progress has been made in identifying and removing inappropriate content.

Collaborative Solutions:

Bridle raises concerns about the priorities of technology companies and content creators, suggesting that profit often overshadows the well-being of children. However, painting all creators and platforms with the same brush is unfair. Many content creators are committed to providing valuable and engaging content for children, while media are implementing measures to promote responsible content creation.

Bridle’s argument fails to acknowledge the collaborative approach of technology companies, government agencies, and non-profit organizations. He overlooks the Technology Coalition, a collective effort by leading tech companies to combat online child exploitation. Bridle’s article does not give proper credit to these initiatives, which are evidence of the industry’s commitment to addressing these concerns.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Empowering Users and Parents:

Contrary to Bridle’s portrayal of children as helpless victims, empowering them and their parents to navigate the online world is crucial. Bridle mentions the need for “more and better tools” to combat inappropriate content. In response to this need, platforms have introduced robust parental control features and educational resources to guide children’s online experiences.

Parents, too, play a significant role in ensuring their children’s online safety. As Bridle states, “Parental engagement with children’s online activities is critical.” Open communication, establishing boundaries, and educating children about online risks are pivotal in fostering responsible internet usage. By working together, parents and technology companies can create a safer environment for children to explore the internet.

Recognizing the Internet’s Positive Influence:

While Bridle focuses on the negative aspects of the internet, he fails to acknowledge its transformative power and positive contributions to society. The internet has democratized access to information, fostered global connectivity, and served as a platform for expression and creativity. Bridle’s article fails to recognize the incredible potential that the internet holds and disregards the countless opportunities it has opened up for education, entrepreneurship, and cultural exchange.

Conclusion:

In response to “Something Is Wrong on the Internet,” it is vital to acknowledge the issue’s complexity while appreciating its efforts to address it. Collaborative initiatives, improved moderation systems, and user empowerment exemplify the dedication of technology companies and society to creating a safer online environment.

While challenges persist, it is equally important to recognize the positive contributions of the internet. As Bridle suggests, “The promise of the internet is still there.” Adopting a balanced perspective allows us to build upon the internet’s strengths while mitigating its challenges, ensuring that it remains a valuable tool for future generations.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: Haley Hydorn on Unsplash