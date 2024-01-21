By Fotis Frangopolous

Fotis grew up paying little attention to religion as the majority of people. He rejected Christianity in his late teens when he read about the way it was enforced by Roman emperors, how it destroyed the Hellenic civilization and established the Dark Ages. By 2010 Fotis had gotten fed up of only words and theory but no action about state and church entanglement as well as the undeserved status and privileges that religions enjoy. He became a founding member of the Atheist Union of Greece (AUG) and served as president for 2013–2018. He is the instigator and key operator of most AUG’s campaigns such as: the questionnaire and proposal to the political parties for the separation of Greek State and church, the conference for state-church relations, official complaints to authorities about the practice of illegally recording students’ religious views in public education and two litigations about the latter and the indoctrinating religious class taught in public schools. In 2018, he edited, and the Union published, the “Dialogue about the Jerusalem Holy Light” about a Dark Ages scam that is nowadays indulged by the Greek government. Since the summer of 2019 he is a member of the Atheist Alliance International board.

Exemption from religious indoctrination: “god helps them that help themselves”

Another decision by the Ministry of Education and Religions was recently issued in Greece to regulate exemptions from the ‘lesson’ on religion in schools.

It is the second decision in two months and the latest in a long series of decisions and circulars on the same subject.

And once again the rulings by local and European judiciary have been ostentatiously ignored! Specifically, these are three decisions by the Personal Data Protection Authority, α decision from the Council of State (CoS)—the Greek Supreme Administrative Court, and the judgement of the European Court of Human Rights in the case of Papageorgiou and others v. Greece).

Ignoring them is not a figure of speech, it is literal: the new decision announces its intentions by making no reference to these important decisions in its preamble as is routinely done with other regulations, laws, presidential decrees, etc.

To make matters worse, the “Equivalent course of a related subject”, as defined by the CoS in its 1749/2019 judgement, has not yet been implemented.

Why did the ministry violate its own announcement of 05-09-2019 which stated: “Obviously, the Ministry will comply with the decisions of the Independent Authorities and the Judiciary.”?

The ministry’s attitude is long-standing and cross-party and it is dictated, to the detriment of education, by

the so-called “red lines” of the Orthodox high clergy, and

the guild interests of theologians (and the religious bias of some of them).

It is also reminded that, after an appeal by parents, students and the Atheist Union of Greece, the content of the course is examined against the ECtHR criteria for whether it conveys information or knowledge in a critical, objective and pluralistic way according to the established terminology of the ECtHR in its case law.

Following the CoE decision on a hardcore, confessional / catechist ‘lesson’, the ministry can no longer claim that the way the ‘lesson’ is taught can get more attractive to students.

So instead of providing a “more attractive” lesson, the ministry continues and intensifies its policy of deterring parental exemption by stipulating an off-putting and arduous exemption process. (From this year on, the parents’ signature on the application for exemption must be officially certified by a state’s service!)

A point to emphasize:

Parents and students now know what to expect from that ‘lesson’. In addition, there is an obvious effort to impose this lesson on parents and students in contravention of their rights and to the detriment of real education.

After the announcement of the European Court judgement in the case of Papageorgiou v. Greece, the plaintiff Petros Papageorgiou stated:

“The “ball” is therefore thrown to the people’s court. They should awaken from apathy and indifference, be informed of their freedoms and rights, and at last decide what their “religious conscience” is, without conventions and evasions.”

“god helps them who help themselves” is an ancient Greek saying for parents and students who do not want indoctrination but real education.

As in previous years, parents will be informed about their right to exemption and how to exercise it. They should not remain apathetic but should massively exercise their right to exemption this year.

Furthermore, they must not succumb to the passivity and couldn’t-give-a-damn attitude to which the ministry pushes them with the constant introduction of bureaucratic obstacles.

This latest decision about exemption has already been appealed to in the Council of State by parents and students and it seems that it will also be appealed to in the ECtHR.

AAI is monitoring the situation and supports the information campaign for an exemption process that is quick and easy and for the implementation of alternative lessons of equal value for those who choose to opt-out. It is also exploring possibilities for further strengthening of the campaign.