By Fotis Frangopolous
Fotis grew up paying little attention to religion as the majority of people. He rejected Christianity in his late teens when he read about the way it was enforced by Roman emperors, how it destroyed the Hellenic civilization and established the Dark Ages. By 2010 Fotis had gotten fed up of only words and theory but no action about state and church entanglement as well as the undeserved status and privileges that religions enjoy. He became a founding member of the Atheist Union of Greece (AUG) and served as president for 2013–2018. He is the instigator and key operator of most AUG’s campaigns such as: the questionnaire and proposal to the political parties for the separation of Greek State and church, the conference for state-church relations, official complaints to authorities about the practice of illegally recording students’ religious views in public education and two litigations about the latter and the indoctrinating religious class taught in public schools. In 2018, he edited, and the Union published, the “Dialogue about the Jerusalem Holy Light” about a Dark Ages scam that is nowadays indulged by the Greek government. Since the summer of 2019 he is a member of the Atheist Alliance International board.
(Article in Greek below / Το άρθρο στα Ελληνικά ακολουθεί)
Exemption from religious indoctrination: “god helps them that help themselves”
Another decision by the Ministry of Education and Religions was recently issued in Greece to regulate exemptions from the ‘lesson’ on religion in schools.
It is the second decision in two months and the latest in a long series of decisions and circulars on the same subject.
And once again the rulings by local and European judiciary have been ostentatiously ignored! Specifically, these are three decisions by the Personal Data Protection Authority, α decision from the Council of State (CoS)—the Greek Supreme Administrative Court, and the judgement of the European Court of Human Rights in the case of Papageorgiou and others v. Greece).
Ignoring them is not a figure of speech, it is literal: the new decision announces its intentions by making no reference to these important decisions in its preamble as is routinely done with other regulations, laws, presidential decrees, etc.
To make matters worse, the “Equivalent course of a related subject”, as defined by the CoS in its 1749/2019 judgement, has not yet been implemented.
Why did the ministry violate its own announcement of 05-09-2019 which stated: “Obviously, the Ministry will comply with the decisions of the Independent Authorities and the Judiciary.”?
The ministry’s attitude is long-standing and cross-party and it is dictated, to the detriment of education, by
- the so-called “red lines” of the Orthodox high clergy, and
- the guild interests of theologians (and the religious bias of some of them).
It is also reminded that, after an appeal by parents, students and the Atheist Union of Greece, the content of the course is examined against the ECtHR criteria for whether it conveys information or knowledge in a critical, objective and pluralistic way according to the established terminology of the ECtHR in its case law.
Following the CoE decision on a hardcore, confessional / catechist ‘lesson’, the ministry can no longer claim that the way the ‘lesson’ is taught can get more attractive to students.
So instead of providing a “more attractive” lesson, the ministry continues and intensifies its policy of deterring parental exemption by stipulating an off-putting and arduous exemption process. (From this year on, the parents’ signature on the application for exemption must be officially certified by a state’s service!)
A point to emphasize:
Parents and students now know what to expect from that ‘lesson’. In addition, there is an obvious effort to impose this lesson on parents and students in contravention of their rights and to the detriment of real education.
After the announcement of the European Court judgement in the case of Papageorgiou v. Greece, the plaintiff Petros Papageorgiou stated:
“The “ball” is therefore thrown to the people’s court. They should awaken from apathy and indifference, be informed of their freedoms and rights, and at last decide what their “religious conscience” is, without conventions and evasions.”
“god helps them who help themselves” is an ancient Greek saying for parents and students who do not want indoctrination but real education.
As in previous years, parents will be informed about their right to exemption and how to exercise it. They should not remain apathetic but should massively exercise their right to exemption this year.
Furthermore, they must not succumb to the passivity and couldn’t-give-a-damn attitude to which the ministry pushes them with the constant introduction of bureaucratic obstacles.
This latest decision about exemption has already been appealed to in the Council of State by parents and students and it seems that it will also be appealed to in the ECtHR.
AAI is monitoring the situation and supports the information campaign for an exemption process that is quick and easy and for the implementation of alternative lessons of equal value for those who choose to opt-out. It is also exploring possibilities for further strengthening of the campaign.
Απαλλαγή από τα θρησκευτικά: “Σύν Ἀθηνᾷ καὶ χεῖρα κίνει”
Πρόσφατα εκδόθηκε ακόμη μία απόφαση του υπουργείου παιδείας και θρησκευμάτων στην Ελλάδα με την οποία ρυθμίζεται, μεταξύ άλλων, η απαλλαγή από το ‘μάθημα’ των θρησκευτικών.
Είναι η δεύτερη μέσα σε δύο μήνες και η τελευταία σε μια μακρυά ακολουθία αποφάσεων και εγκυκλίων για το ίδιο θέμα!
Και για ακόμη μια φορά αγνοούνται επιδεικτικά τρεις! (3) αποφάσεις της Αρχής Προστασίας Δεδομένων Προσωπικού Χαρακτήρα, απόφαση του Συμβουλίου της Επικρατείας, και η απόφαση του Ευρωπαϊκού Δικαστηρίου Δικαιωμάτων του Ανθρώπου στην υπόθεση Παπαγεωργίου και άλλοι κατά Ελλάδας.
Το αγνοούνται δεν είναι σχήμα λόγου αλλά κυριολεξία: η νέα απόφαση το δηλώνει ότι τις αγνοεί καθώς, στο προοίμιό της, δεν υπάρχει καμμιά αναφορά σε αυτές όπως συμβαίνει με άλλους κανονισμούς, νόμους, προεδρικά διατάγματα κτλ.
Και φυσικά δεν έχει οργανωθεί ακόμη το “ισότιμο μάθημα συναφούς αντικειμένου”, όπως έχει ορίσει το ΣτΕ στην απόφασή του 1749/2019.
Γιατί το υπουργείο παραβαίνει την ίδια του την ανακοίνωση της 05-09-2019 σύμφωνα με την οποία:
“Αυτονοήτως το Υπουργείο θα συμμορφώνει την πολιτική του με τις αποφάσεις των Ανεξάρτητων Αρχών και της Δικαιοσύνης.”;
Η στάση του υπουργείου είναι διαχρονική και διακομματική και υπαγορεύεται, σε βάρος της παιδείας, από
- τις λεγόμενες “κόκκινες γραμμές” της ορθόδοξης ιεραρχίας, και
- τα συντεχνιακά συμφέροντα των θεολόγων καθηγητών (και την θρησκευτική μεροληψία κάποιων από αυτούς).
Υπενθυμίζεται επίσης ότι, μετά από προσφυγή γονέων, μαθητών και της Ένωσης Αθέων, το περιεχόμενο του μαθήματος εξετάζεται στο ΕΔΔΑ για το αν μεταφέρει πληροφορίες ή γνώσεις με κριτικό, αντικειμενικό και πλουραλιστικό τρόπο σύμφωνα δηλαδή με την πάγια ορολογία του ΕΔΔΑ στην νομολογία του.
Μετά και την απόφαση του ΣτΕ για σκληρό, ομολογιακό/κατηχητικό ‘μάθημα’, το υπουργείο δεν μπορεί πια να ισχυριστεί ότι ο τρόπος διδασκαλίας του ‘μαθήματος’ μπορεί να γίνει πιο ελκυστικός για τους μαθητές.
Αντί λοιπόν για ‘ελκυστικότερο’ μάθημα, το υπουργείο συνεχίζει και εντείνει την πολιτική του για απωθητική και επίπονηδιαδικασία απαλλαγής.
(Από φέτος η αίτηση των γονέων για απαλλαγή θα πρέπει να φέρει βεβαιωμένο και το γνήσιο της υπογραφής τους!)
Ένα σημείο που πρέπει να τονιστεί:
Οι γονείς και μαθητές πλέον ξέρουν τι να περιμένουν από το ‘μάθημα’. Επιπλέον, είναι ολοφάνερη η προσπάθεια να τους επιβληθεί η παρακολούθηση αυτού του μαθήματος σε βάρος των δικαιωμάτων τους και σε βάρος της πραγματικής παιδείας.
Μετά την ανακοίνωση της απόφασης του Ευρωπαϊκού Δικαστηρίου στην υπόθεση Παπαγεωργίου κατά Ελλάδας ο ενάγων Πέτρος Παπαγεωργίου είχε δηλώσει:
“Το ‘μπαλάκι’ πετιέται λοιπόν στον κόσμο. Να ξυπνήσει από την απάθεια και αδιαφορία του, να είναι πληροφορημένος για τις ελευθερίες και τα δικαιώματά του, και να αποφασίσει επιτέλους και χωρίς συμβατικότητες και υπεκφυγές για το ποια είναι η “θρησκευτική του συνείδηση”.
“Συν Αθηνά και χείρα κίνει” λοιπόν για τους γονείς και μαθητές που δεν επιθυμούν ενδογμάτιση αλλά πραγματική παιδεία:
Όπως και τα προηγούμενα έτη, θα ενημερωθούν για το δικαίωμα σε απαλλαγή και για τον τρόπο να το ασκήσουν.
Δεν πρέπει να μείνουν απαθείς αλλά πρέπει να κάνουν μαζικά χρήση του δικαιώματός τους για απαλλαγή που παρεμποδίζεται.
Πολύ περισσότερο, δεν πρέπει να υποκύψουν στην παθητικότητα και τον ωχαδερφισμό στα οποία τους ωθεί το υπουργείο με την συνεχή παρεμβολή γραφειοκρατικών προσκομμάτων.
Η τελευταία απόφαση για την απαλλαγή, έχει ήδη προσβληθεί από γονείς και μαθητές στο Συμβούλιο της Επικρατείας και όπως φαίνεται θα προσβληθεί και στο ΕΔΔΑ.
Η ΑΑΙ παρακολουθεί την κατάσταση, υποστηρίζει την εκστρατεία ενημέρωσης και εξερευνά τις πιθανότητες για περαιτέρω ενίσχυση της προσπάθειας.
—
Originally published in Atheist Alliance International on August 31, 2021.
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.
Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Photo by Jonathan Gallegos on Unsplash.