Facing Our Biggest Regrets & How to Finally Let Go [Video]

What’s your biggest regret in life?

Is it a mistake you continue to dwell on? A path you realize you should’ve taken? A person you wish you hadn’t given so much time to?

And if you had the opportunity, would you go back in time and do something differently? Or would you take this Cormac McCarthy quote to heart: “You never know what worse luck your bad luck has saved you from”?

Regret is more than a sad, wistful daydream. It can cause us a tremendous amount of pain today and actually prevent us from enjoying our lives.

If you’re holding on to any kind of regret, you can’t miss this week’s new video.

00:26 steve we’re talking about dwelling on

00:28 our mistakes

00:30 i would say to anyone out there do you

00:32 can you call something to mind right now

00:35 that

00:36 you have

00:38 as a regret

00:40 it’s very easy for

00:42 regret

00:44 to

00:45 make us

00:47 be ourselves up and create a genuine

00:49 sense of self-loathing to the point

00:51 where it’s truly

00:53 difficult to connect with ourselves in a

00:56 positive way and regret can also make us

00:59 very resentful and angry towards the

01:02 world

01:03 you know i can easily bring to mind

01:06 people that

01:07 i’m aware of in my life who

01:10 were in a relationship for many years

01:13 and got to the point where

01:16 they realized that they had to get out

01:19 of it

01:20 but then looked back on the years where

01:23 they’d known something was deeply wrong

01:26 years where they knew that they had

01:28 stayed with the wrong person

01:30 and are now finding themselves

01:31 oscillating between

01:34 anger

01:35 towards

01:36 that person or towards the opposite sex

01:39 in general

01:41 and anger towards themselves for

01:44 allowing it to happen

01:46 so these things can cause a tremendous

01:48 amount of pain for us in the present

01:50 they can cause an immense amount of

01:52 trauma and they really can stop us

01:55 from enjoying our lives in the present

01:58 day

02:00 so i wanted to talk about this today and

02:01 get into it not

02:03 necessarily as a specific topic about

02:06 our

02:07 dating lives although many of our

02:09 regrets may intersect with our love

02:12 lives but

02:14 as a general theme

02:15 that i know will be affecting a lot of

02:17 listeners out there of this podcast

02:20 steve what are your thoughts on regret

02:22 as a concept

02:24 well let me just turn this around one

02:26 moment does

02:27 does matthew hussey

02:29 have regrets

02:32 yes

02:35 yes

02:36 you know steve

02:38 did you know

04:04 the quick answer is yes and

04:07 and i have

04:08 in my life if i added up the amount of

04:11 time that i have spent

04:13 beating myself up

04:15 for certain things that i have done and

04:17 in my case they fall into both

04:19 categories i have regrets that fall into

04:21 the category of

04:23 i remember a very specific moment in my

04:26 life where i wish i had

04:28 you know i was met with a fork in the

04:30 road where i could have gone one way or

04:31 the other

04:32 and i wish that i had gone the other way

04:37 and i can also look at regrets i have

04:40 around

04:41 things that i did for a long time

04:44 that have had an effect on my life

04:47 there is a

04:49 a paradox

04:51 to my regrets and i suppose to regrets

04:54 in general i i’m sure i’ve quoted this

04:57 on the podcast before but

04:59 anne lamott said um in her

05:02 book everything

05:04 almost everything i know

05:06 i think it’s called but she says all

05:08 truth is paradox

05:10 and it can be true it certainly is true

05:13 for me that

05:14 i both have regrets

05:16 that

05:18 i would be tempted if i were capable of

05:20 doing so i would be tempted to go back

05:23 and do something differently

05:26 but i would also in truth be too afraid

05:28 to change it

05:30 yeah because i would be too afraid of

05:33 losing all the good that has come from

05:35 those

05:36 moments in my life so there is this

05:39 paradox

05:40 that i both have regrets

05:43 but also don’t think that i would change

05:46 those things

05:48 if i could because i’d be too afraid

05:52 that the life that i love today and the

05:54 things that i love in my life today

05:56 would be adversely affected or wouldn’t

05:58 even exist if i did change one of them

06:01 well this is where it gets sort of

06:03 existential because

06:04 some things there’s a core mac mccarthy

06:07 quote that says you never know what

06:09 worst luck your bad luck has saved you

06:11 from

06:12 [Music]

06:13 and there are certain things that you

06:16 might regard as

06:17 bad things befalling you bad decisions

06:20 uh things where you could have made a

06:22 more optimum decision

06:24 you know say you chose

06:26 somewhere different to go to school or

06:28 you

06:29 chose a different partner when you were

06:32 21 you you chose a different girlfriend

06:34 and you go man if i knew i would have

06:36 never dated that person

06:38 but

06:39 you don’t know what that turned you into

06:41 today dating that person you don’t know

06:43 what forks in the road that changed it

06:46 may have saved you from some other kind

06:48 of catastrophe so

06:50 it is a little difficult to play as neil

06:53 ferguson calls it counterfactual history

06:55 with your own life

06:57 there might be obvious ones right maybe

06:59 some people regret they didn’t quit

07:01 smoking earlier

07:03 it’s hard to say there’s going to be an

07:04 upside to having been smoking for an

07:07 extra 20 years so there might be obvious

07:09 ones where you go i should have done

07:10 that sooner or

07:14 great i love later this i should have

07:16 enjoyed it no then or i would have

07:18 enjoyed it in the smoking example

07:22 and in any example like that it’s always

07:24 so easy to say oh god i would have

07:27 you know i if i knew

07:29 then what i know now i wouldn’t have

07:32 smoked or i wouldn’t have i wouldn’t

07:34 have dated that person i wouldn’t have

07:36 married that person i i would have i

07:38 would have changed and you go yeah but

07:40 you weren’t ready

07:42 that that wasn’t who you were then

07:44 you weren’t ready

07:47 if you were ready

07:48 to hear what you’re hearing now and

07:50 acting on now

07:52 you would have done something different

07:55 and but you can’t play that game because

07:58 you weren’t that person

08:00 so it would literally you would be

08:01 reinventing the universe

08:03 if you really do that thought experiment

08:07 of trying to go back to another time in

08:10 your life

08:12 you don’t even truly know that person

08:15 anymore

08:16 yeah you you only know your memory

08:19 of that person

08:21 because over time

08:23 you’ve

08:24 you’ve changed you’ve evolved

08:27 and like you say

08:29 like you say sometimes it’ll hit you if

08:32 you go back and see an email you wrote

08:34 when you were 18 and you’d be like what

08:36 cringy

08:38 idiot wrote this yeah you think who was

08:41 that you won’t even recognize it and

08:43 you’ll be like what is this cringy crap

08:44 i’m writing try reading an old journal

08:47 if you have ever kept a journal try

08:49 reading an old journal

08:51 and it some of those things you you

08:53 laugh because you’re like that that’s so

08:56 funny

08:57 i thought that you know i i did that i

09:01 we

09:02 we shift our memories shift our memories

09:05 of our memories shift our personality

09:08 shifts for all intensive purposes we are

09:11 no longer the same person

09:14 that we were and so when we regret

09:16 something

09:18 all we’re really doing is holding on to

09:21 a story

09:22 a memory of something we wished we’d

09:25 done differently

09:27 but who was done by a person we no

09:30 longer are

09:32 so what is regret but this story we keep

09:36 telling ourselves that

09:38 we are the person who has done this to

09:40 us

09:42 when in fact you may as well say that

09:45 a stranger in the street

09:47 did this to us

09:49 because since then so many iterations of

09:52 us

09:53 have come along

09:56 and that’s why

09:57 i when i say regret not only

10:01 kills our happiness

10:03 but blinds us to our potential

10:06 i sincerely mean

10:09 that

10:10 we have no concept of just how much

10:13 we’re capable of today

10:15 we have no concept of what is possible

10:17 for us

10:19 of what we can do i went to poland with

10:21 wim hof and a group of 10 people

10:24 for an ice retreat where i was jumping

10:26 off of cliffs into frozen lakes doing 10

10:29 minute ice baths climbing up a mountain

10:31 in nothing but my shorts in the snow for

10:33 hours on end i would have thought that i

10:35 would get hypothermia and die

10:38 previously in my life if i attempted

10:39 that and i did that and that was

10:41 something that i never imagined i could

10:43 possibly do i was someone that you know

10:44 me steve we would go skiing when we were

10:47 teenagers and my hands would freeze and

10:50 that was underneath two sets of gloves

10:53 you’re a right little shivering ninny in

10:57 your big old onesie

10:59 scared of the cold

11:01 couldn’t hack it on the chair lift

11:03 and that’s i’m saying that the nicest

11:05 way possible no yeah no i appreciate you

11:07 handling that delicately

11:10 i um no i was uh well mum used to have

11:12 is it reinus where you you have bad

11:14 circulation and i seem to have inherited

11:17 that from her my fingers would go yellow

11:19 in the cold and then i oh now you make

11:21 me now you make me sound like a jerk

11:23 because you have an actual condition so

11:25 don’t

11:26 do that and that is chess

11:30 but i i you know it was it was something

11:33 that i never would have thought i could

11:34 do and then i went and did this thing

11:35 and and it’s completely here’s the thing

11:39 the literal thing is oh it changed my

11:41 relationship with the cold and what i

11:43 thought i could do in the cold but it

11:45 did so much more than that what it did

11:46 is it made me realize what else

11:49 in my life

11:51 am i capable of that i’ve been telling

11:53 myself i can’t do

11:54 and i would say to everyone out there

11:56 listening right now if you’re listening

11:57 to this in your car on the train

11:59 wherever you listen to this in your

12:01 house

12:02 think right now have you ever had a

12:04 moment where you did something that

12:06 previously you thought you

12:08 couldn’t do or you thought you wouldn’t

12:11 enjoy

12:12 and it made you realize

12:15 oh my god i’ve

12:17 there must be so by just

12:21 just the logic of this means that there

12:23 must be so many other things in my life

12:26 that i can do

12:27 the world just got so much bigger

12:29 because there’s all these things i told

12:30 myself i couldn’t do and that was a lie

12:33 and it was based on this idea that i had

12:36 of myself which is all wrapped up in our

12:38 regrets and our self-loathing and what

12:40 i’ve done in the past this idea of what

12:42 i’m capable of this idea of what my

12:45 limitations are that is only based on

12:47 looking in the rear view mirror it’s not

12:50 based on the future this isn’t some i

12:51 really want people to understand this

12:53 this isn’t

12:54 some motivational kind of rant i’m going

12:57 on

12:58 i’m saying that the sheer logic

13:02 checks out that

13:05 what we know ourselves to be capable of

13:07 today is only based on

13:11 what we’ve done before

13:14 it is not based on what’s possible in

13:16 the future on what we haven’t done yet

13:20 and if we want to do more

13:23 then it starts by saying like he’s it’s

13:26 almost like here’s a formula that we can

13:28 all use

13:29 okay i have regrets

13:32 wonderful as david white the british

13:34 poet says regret

13:36 if you don’t have any regrets where have

13:38 you been

13:39 there when someone says no regrets i

13:41 never no regret nothing where have you

13:43 been yeah in little miss sunshine steve

13:46 carell says proust said about suffering

13:48 it’s like that’s where he learned

13:49 everything right all that suffering

13:52 he that’s that’s where he learned all

13:54 the richness all the stuff of life was

13:57 in that and and david white mentions you

13:59 know you could if you bullied someone at

14:01 school and you regret it

14:02 that regret changes the way you treat

14:04 people for the rest of your life

14:06 without the regret where’s the impetus

14:09 for change

14:11 where does the fuel come from when you

14:13 regret something it gives you an

14:15 opportunity to change so if we take our

14:17 regrets from the past and we say okay

14:19 the first part of my formula is to use

14:21 this regret as fuel

14:23 what is it i want to do

14:26 now what is it i want to do differently

14:29 and if you’re telling yourself oh but i

14:30 don’t have much time left or i’ve

14:32 already wasted so much time there’s not

14:34 that much left on the clock well guess

14:37 what you’re still here which means you

14:38 can still suffer from making the wrong

14:40 decisions

14:41 so if all you want is to avoid suffering

14:45 it still makes sense to do things

14:47 differently

14:48 christopher hitchens said choose your

14:50 regrets in life

14:52 choose your regrets we’re all going to

14:54 have them choose your regrets

14:56 now are you gonna live to to regret

15:00 this moment where you found something

15:01 out and then still ignored it

15:04 and you still had all this time left on

15:05 the clock where you could have made a

15:06 shift where you could have done

15:07 something different you could live to

15:09 regret spending more years beating

15:11 yourself up instead of more years living

15:13 or making an impact

15:15 but we use that regret

15:18 to go out and do something and i believe

15:21 that even though change is a slow

15:22 process

15:24 we wildly overestimate how much time it

15:27 will take to feel better

15:29 i’ll repeat that change

15:32 is a slow process

15:34 getting different results in our life

15:36 can be a slow process

15:38 whether it’s the path to building

15:40 financial independence and freedom

15:43 whether it’s the path to

15:45 building a great relationship whether

15:47 it’s the path to having a great body

15:49 whether it’s the path to having strong

15:51 friendships whether it’s the path to

15:53 just being a better person these things

15:56 don’t happen overnight we know that

15:57 because we know how hard it is to change

15:59 our habit changing a habit is a

16:01 difficult thing

16:02 we have our reflexes we have our wiring

16:05 and it’s about unwiring and rewiring and

16:08 that takes time but feeling better

16:11 doesn’t take nearly as much time as we

16:13 think it will

16:15 i am

16:16 always surprised

16:18 when i’m feeling

16:20 terribly low or when i’m feeling behind

16:24 or when i feel overwhelmed and i am

16:26 telling myself that is i’m gonna have to

16:28 move a mountain in order to

16:31 get out of this situation

16:36 of that

16:37 has some truth to it

16:40 in order to fundamentally change the

16:42 situation that i’m overwhelmed by

16:45 usually it is gonna mean a lot of work

16:48 over time

16:50 the part that i’m miscalculating is how

16:53 quickly i can feel better

16:56 it’s like writing a book

16:57 if i feel overwhelmed by the prospect of

16:59 writing a book

17:02 the

17:03 feeling

17:04 that writing a book is is

17:07 going to require a ton of hours

17:09 is appropriate

17:11 it will

17:13 what i’m underestimating is how good

17:16 i’ll feel just by writing for one hour

17:19 absolutely 100 agree because you you

17:22 write for one hour and you get this

17:23 immediate feeling of empowerment

17:26 and satisfaction in your day and even a

17:28 kind of you know it steve that writing

17:30 euphoria you get after you’ve done a

17:31 writing session just the mere act of

17:33 having written gives you a kind of

17:35 euphoria

17:36 that is detached from

17:39 whether you

17:41 got you may have only got half a percent

17:43 closer

17:44 to finishing the thing but the euphoria

17:47 is actually attached to more so

17:50 to just having been the person you

17:52 wanted to be in that hour then it’s

17:53 attached to the progress you made

17:56 oh for sure and i think people get way

17:58 too uh bogged down in the oh i made

18:03 these mistakes earlier

18:05 way too bogged down and overestimate the

18:06 cost of that and they underestimate

18:09 everything they can do

18:11 now and the possibility now the next

18:13 month ahead the next year ahead 10 years

18:15 ahead you know there’s so much you can

18:17 do to change how you feel that there’s

18:20 not there’s so little value in being

18:22 bogged down in that mistake and

18:24 decoupling

18:26 the results

18:28 that you’ll get in your life from

18:30 changing something now

18:32 from the feeling you can have now

18:36 by doing something different yeah the

18:38 results may be slow

18:40 but the feeling doesn’t have to be the

18:42 reward

18:43 of doing something different and the

18:46 pride that that creates

18:48 the feeling of i’m finally living or i’m

18:51 finally being the courageous person i

18:53 wanted to be or i’m finally having

18:56 difficult conversations that i’ve been

18:58 putting off forever and the pride that

19:01 gives us

19:02 and it’s not oh i’m finally proud of the

19:05 person i hated before no it’s you’re not

19:08 the person you were before stop

19:10 associating with that person

19:12 you’re a new person yeah and you get to

19:15 be proud of this brand new person today

19:18 you get to be that

19:20 it doesn’t mean that that new person

19:22 today is going to have wildly different

19:24 circumstances from the person who woke

19:25 up yesterday because the circumstances

19:27 take time to change in most situations

19:32 but you can have a completely different

19:35 feeling about the person who woke up

19:37 today just by doing something different

19:39 and when you get a different feeling

19:42 that starts to breed confidence

19:46 because when you feel like man i just

19:48 went for a run this morning and you know

19:50 my weight didn’t change

19:52 but i’m really proud of myself

19:55 i went for that run i did a hard thing

19:57 that gives us confidence you start

19:59 thinking what else could i do today i i

20:02 get the same feeling when i tidy the

20:03 house i just it’s a small thing but i

20:05 tidy a room in the house and i suddenly

20:07 go what else could i do right now or

20:09 when i complete a piece of work for the

20:11 or even make progress for an hour or do

20:13 something difficult i think what else do

20:15 i want to take on today you get momentum

20:17 the feeling creates momentum and

20:20 momentum creates consistency and

20:22 consistency over time creates results

20:26 and so that is the formula let your

20:28 regret

20:30 have you make a different decision right

20:32 now i want something to be different i

20:35 want to have a different feeling about

20:36 the person i am today well what does

20:38 that mean i have to do today go do that

20:39 thing even if you don’t get results get

20:41 the feeling when you get the feeling

20:44 you start to get that confidence

20:46 and when you get that confidence you get

20:48 momentum momentum is consistency

20:50 consistency is results

20:52 you’re alive today

20:55 so don’t let your regret blind you to

20:57 how happy you can be right now by being

21:00 the person you want to be

21:02 and that also starts

21:05 by

21:06 changing the the meaning for ourselves

21:09 of the word regret

21:11 when i say

21:12 i regret things

21:14 and people may have heard me say that

21:16 earlier in this episode and thought man

21:18 that’s really sad that matt wishes he

21:19 could go back and do things differently

21:21 i want to make it very clear to people

21:24 when i say i regret something i don’t

21:26 that’s not imbued with all of this

21:29 emotion and the poison

21:31 that we associate with regret when we

21:33 just keep drinking this poison of

21:35 self-hatred it’s not that

21:38 it’s

21:38 it’s really me saying i wouldn’t do that

21:41 today

21:43 i wouldn’t do that today but i don’t

21:46 hate me today

21:48 for something that

21:51 a past me did

21:54 i wake up today

21:56 and get to be who i want to be

21:59 and instead of seeing it all as wasted

22:02 time and or look at all that’s been lost

22:06 i can a look at what’s been gained

22:08 through the insight and also acknowledge

22:09 that i literally wouldn’t have that

22:11 insight without that regret so to wish

22:14 to not have the regret is to also rid

22:16 yourself of the insight

22:19 but also to realize that

22:22 if i just take on the attitude that i am

22:25 a brand new person today

22:28 i don’t actually think

22:30 in this timeline of let’s say you were

22:34 70 years old and you were gonna die at

22:36 80

22:37 and you only had 10 years left and you’d

22:39 been doing something your entire life

22:42 and you looked at the calculation of

22:43 your life and said

22:46 this is so sad i’ve missed out on 50

22:49 years

22:50 of a certain thing

22:52 because of what i’ve done and i only

22:54 have 10 years left

22:57 i want to offer a different perspective

23:00 what if the life

23:03 of that 70 year old began today

23:07 what if instead of thinking about

23:09 yourself as someone who’s been alive for

23:11 70 years that’s going to be alive for 80

23:14 what if instead you said

23:17 i’m a person who was born today who has

23:20 10 years to live

23:23 you’d have a completely different

23:25 but but you inherited

23:28 all of the insights of someone who’s

23:30 been alive for 70 years

23:34 so i am being born today and i have 10

23:36 years to live as hard as i want as much

23:39 as i want as richly as i want as

23:41 enjoyably as i want i have 10 years to

23:44 live not

23:45 i’ve got 10 years to live but i’ve got

23:48 i’ve i have 10 years to live

23:51 as much as i want this is a gift

23:54 i woke up today and i have 10 years to

23:56 live

23:57 but i also inherit the insights of this

24:00 other dude who’s been around for 70

24:02 years what do i want to do with these 10

24:05 years

24:07 that’s now you don’t think of it as i’ve

24:09 got 10 years left you think of it as

24:11 i have 10 years

24:14 starting from scratch now

24:17 to go hard and live the way

24:19 that i want to live that to me is

24:21 exciting

24:23 yeah

24:24 and that’s the game we all get to play

24:26 with ourselves starting today

24:29 love

24:30 love the person who got you the insight

24:34 and make the person proud who started

24:37 today

24:39 yeah you might like be

24:41 an alien who drops in this body and

24:43 you’d be like huh

24:45 this person’s in some toxic crappy

24:47 relationship they’ve wasted ten years

24:48 yeah i’m gonna go and i’m gonna go and

24:50 have a conversation now and end that

24:52 [ __ ] yeah and uh let’s do something else

24:55 that’s exactly it and it’s like huh we

24:57 have all this to play with now look i

24:59 can go and call that person make that

25:01 connection have that adventure it’s like

25:04 my slate to paint on instead of like

25:07 carrying everything from the past with

25:10 you all the time and i remember charlie

25:13 munger who i see as sort of a a bit of a

25:15 spiritual mentor um you know great

25:18 investor sort of wise man 97

25:22 uh and he uh

25:24 you know he just talked about in this

25:26 one meeting about the cost of bitterness

25:28 and the cost of carrying you know

25:31 anything

25:32 carrying any sense of bitterness of past

25:35 decisions past things someone did he

25:37 said it’s just it’s so so so fundamental

25:41 to not carry

25:43 bitterness with you and it was sort of

25:45 one cornerstone thing he said a drum

25:47 into anyone is

25:49 don’t don’t carry bitterness from the

25:51 past and pass decisions past problems

25:55 with you now

25:56 if you wanna

25:57 you know be fruitful enjoy your life do

26:00 things now that’s beautiful really

26:03 important to let go of that

27:23 [Music]

27:43 you

