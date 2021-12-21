Facing Our Biggest Regrets & How to Finally Let Go [Video]

.
What’s your biggest regret in life?
Is it a mistake you continue to dwell on? A path you realize you should’ve taken? A person you wish you hadn’t given so much time to?
And if you had the opportunity, would you go back in time and do something differently? Or would you take this Cormac McCarthy quote to heart: “You never know what worse luck your bad luck has saved you from”?
Regret is more than a sad, wistful daydream. It can cause us a tremendous amount of pain today and actually prevent us from enjoying our lives.
If you’re holding on to any kind of regret, you can’t miss this week’s new video.
Photo credit: Shutterstock