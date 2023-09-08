Autumn is a different season in the South compared to states up North. This is the way the equinox is in San Antonio.
Fall Begins in South Texas — by Don Mathis
With the first cool snap
A welcome break from summer heat
Rain returns
Bringing green grass to parched lawns
Festivals spring up like milkweed
Diez y seis, Jazz’SAlive, World Heritage
While the milkweed itself attracts monarchs
On migration from Canada to Mexico
Political campaigns get hot and heavy
Election signs as numerous as rain lilies
School begins – parents weep or rejoice
As kids head off to kindergarten or college
Fall is synonymous with football in Texas
Whether high school, collegiate, or Cowboys
Leaves don’t leave the trees
As they do in northern latitudes
But make no error in the change of weather
It is the autumnal equinox in South Texas
—
—
