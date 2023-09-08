Autumn is a different season in the South compared to states up North. This is the way the equinox is in San Antonio.

Fall Begins in South Texas — by Don Mathis

With the first cool snap

A welcome break from summer heat

Rain returns

Bringing green grass to parched lawns

Festivals spring up like milkweed

Diez y seis, Jazz’SAlive, World Heritage

While the milkweed itself attracts monarchs

On migration from Canada to Mexico

Political campaigns get hot and heavy

Election signs as numerous as rain lilies

School begins – parents weep or rejoice

As kids head off to kindergarten or college

Fall is synonymous with football in Texas

Whether high school, collegiate, or Cowboys

Leaves don’t leave the trees

As they do in northern latitudes

But make no error in the change of weather

It is the autumnal equinox in South Texas

—

—

