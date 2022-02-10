Get Daily Email
Fentanyl: The Deadliest Opioid

This program arms viewers with the most updated information on fentanyl, an opioid drug responsible for thousands of accidental overdose deaths.

by Leave a Comment

This program arms viewers with the most updated information on fentanyl, an opioid drug responsible for thousands of accidental overdose deaths. The program describes how fentanyl is made in dirty, illegal labs and that drug dealers often mix it with heroin and sell it to whoever is looking for a cheap high. Viewers will learn that fentanyl is 100 times more powerful than heroin and only a miniscule amount, the equivalent of three grains of salt, is needed to kill an adult. Program also alerts viewers to a sister drug, carfentanil, which the Toronto Sun called “the drug of mass destruction,” because it is 100 times more powerful than fentanyl and 10,000 times more powerful than morphine. This program speaks directly to young people in a way they will understand. The video delivers a strong no use message to anyone thinking of experimenting with fentanyl or carfentanil.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:00
we take you inside the battle against a
00:02
deadly narcotic a synthetic painkiller a
00:05
hundred times more powerful than
00:07
morphine as a street drug it’s far more
00:09
potent than even the purest forms of
00:11
heroin Texas covered head to toe using
00:15
oxygen tanks to breathe you would think
00:18
these officers about to come in contact
00:20
with the deadly disease a painkiller
00:22
significantly more powerful than heroin
00:24
fentanyl so dangerous the DEA today
00:27
issuing an urgent warning I want to take
00:29
a minute today to talk to you about
00:31
something very important as a matter of
00:33
fact it could kill you what is fentanyl
00:35
all about it seems like it’s everywhere
00:36
but fentanyl glenda is basically super
00:38
heroin scientists created it during the
00:41
1960s as an anesthetic for cancer
00:43
patients dealing with severe pain today
00:45
a few doctors prescribed it after
00:47
serious surgery my friend’s wife just
00:49
died last night actually yeah I just
00:51
found this outside the door dead I got a
00:54
call from my husband anyone know where
00:56
the narcan was and I said it’s with me I
00:58
never thought to leave at home he goes
01:00
Mike Mike’s in trouble so call 9-1-1 so
01:04
he went to the hospital i flew as fast
01:08
as i could to the hospital here in
01:10
selling ttan and they told me i need to
01:11
call my immediate family he wasn’t going
01:13
to make it from what i understand that
01:15
they often buy the heroin in bundles
01:18
which might be five packs of heroin ten
01:20
packs of heroin but they finally come a
01:23
crump on one pack that has just a little
01:25
too much fentanyl in it and it kills
01:28
them instantly
01:31
[Music]
01:39
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Human Relations Media

Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.

