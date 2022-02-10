Fentanyl: The Deadliest Opioid

This program arms viewers with the most updated information on fentanyl, an opioid drug responsible for thousands of accidental overdose deaths. The program describes how fentanyl is made in dirty, illegal labs and that drug dealers often mix it with heroin and sell it to whoever is looking for a cheap high. Viewers will learn that fentanyl is 100 times more powerful than heroin and only a miniscule amount, the equivalent of three grains of salt, is needed to kill an adult. Program also alerts viewers to a sister drug, carfentanil, which the Toronto Sun called “the drug of mass destruction,” because it is 100 times more powerful than fentanyl and 10,000 times more powerful than morphine. This program speaks directly to young people in a way they will understand. The video delivers a strong no use message to anyone thinking of experimenting with fentanyl or carfentanil.

00:00

we take you inside the battle against a

00:02

deadly narcotic a synthetic painkiller a

00:05

hundred times more powerful than

00:07

morphine as a street drug it’s far more

00:09

potent than even the purest forms of

00:11

heroin Texas covered head to toe using

00:15

oxygen tanks to breathe you would think

00:18

these officers about to come in contact

00:20

with the deadly disease a painkiller

00:22

significantly more powerful than heroin

00:24

fentanyl so dangerous the DEA today

00:27

issuing an urgent warning I want to take

00:29

a minute today to talk to you about

00:31

something very important as a matter of

00:33

fact it could kill you what is fentanyl

00:35

all about it seems like it’s everywhere

00:36

but fentanyl glenda is basically super

00:38

heroin scientists created it during the

00:41

1960s as an anesthetic for cancer

00:43

patients dealing with severe pain today

00:45

a few doctors prescribed it after

00:47

serious surgery my friend’s wife just

00:49

died last night actually yeah I just

00:51

found this outside the door dead I got a

00:54

call from my husband anyone know where

00:56

the narcan was and I said it’s with me I

00:58

never thought to leave at home he goes

01:00

Mike Mike’s in trouble so call 9-1-1 so

01:04

he went to the hospital i flew as fast

01:08

as i could to the hospital here in

01:10

selling ttan and they told me i need to

01:11

call my immediate family he wasn’t going

01:13

to make it from what i understand that

01:15

they often buy the heroin in bundles

01:18

which might be five packs of heroin ten

01:20

packs of heroin but they finally come a

01:23

crump on one pack that has just a little

01:25

too much fentanyl in it and it kills

01:28

them instantly

01:31

[Music]

01:39

you

