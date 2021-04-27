Get Daily Email
Find Your Ikigai

Find Your Ikigai

At its core, Ikigai is the practice of balancing your spiritual and practical needs.

by

In our book The Secret To Living a Fantastic Life, Harriet talks about the Japanese philosophy of Ikigai (pronounced “eye-ka-guy”). It means “a reason for being.” At its core, Ikigai is the practice of balancing your spiritual and practical needs. By harnessing your Ikigai you will not only live a life with your needs met, but also a life of purpose. Today, I would like to discuss the areas of Ikigai as we want you to benefit from this philosophy. By balancing these core areas: what you love, what the world needs, what you can be paid for and what you are good at, you will find your Ikigai.

Image from Forbes.com 

In the above diagram, we see the four main circles overlapping and giving us four more attributes of Ikigai. These intersections are important to understand as they will lead to the balancing of one’s self. If you concentrate too much on one circle, it will pull you away from other circles. This will lead you to feeling burnout, exhaustion, anger, and even effect your physical well-being. All parts are equally important. You must be able to find the answer at each intersection, as an unanswered intersection will only leave you empty.

Mission

Your Mission is the combination of what you love + what the world needs. The human soul is ethereal, and we need more in our lives than money and objects. Often, people put so much focus into those areas that they forget to live for themselves. Your mission seeks to find your purpose by connecting you to the world.

Vocation

Your vocation, or calling, is what the world needs + what you can be paid for. By knowing what your mission is, you can allow yourself to ask an important question: How do I keep it sustainable? What does the world need that you can be paid for? This is something many entrepreneurs forget to ask themselves.

Profession

Your profession is what you can be paid for + what you are good at. It’s not enough to be good at something, you also need to be able to live. That means you need to find a career that will bring you an income.

Passion

Your passion is what you are good at + what you love. We are not robots, and money is not everything. We must remember to feed our souls! Often when we burn out in the workplace, it is because our passion is being ignored.

All of these intersections must be respected for you to find your Ikigai. Take time and write down answers for each section and see if they match up to how you are living your life. Over time create a plan so the life you are living matches your Ikigai.

 

Previously Published on drallenlycka.com

Shutterstock

About Dr. Allen Lycka

Dr. Allen Lycka has been acknowledged as one of the leading cosmetic dermatologists globally for three decades. A pioneer in cosmetic surgery, he helped develop laser-assisted tumescent liposuction - an advanced body sculpture technique, and Mohs Micrographic Surgery, an advanced means of removing skin cancer with 99% success. He has lived and practiced in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada since 1989. He’s written 17 books, 30+ academic papers and hosted the number one internet radio show in the world on cosmetic surgery – Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today. He is a co-founder of Doctors for the Practice of Safe and Ethical Aesthetic Medicine and founder of The Canadian Skin Cancer Association. He has won the prestigious Consumers Choice Award for Cosmetic Surgery for 16 consecutive years. In 2003, Dr. Lycka’s life changed drastically when he suddenly developed a right foot drop and then misdiagnosed as ALS (Lou Gehrig’s’ disease). Still, he maintained his status as a leading cosmetic doctor for 30 years.

Because of what he learned, he has co-authored the book The Secrets To Living A Fantastic Life with Harriet Tinka, a former fashion model and Woman of Distinction. He is also currently co-authoring two more books: one with Corie Poirier entitled, “bLU Talks Presents: Business, Life and the Universe” and one with Jack Canfield entitled, “Pillars of Success.” Acknowledged as a leading expert in Living A Fantastic Life and Turning Points, he is a transformational speaker, thought leader, life-changing coach, and mentor.

Dr. Lycka is happily married to Dr. Lucie Bernier-Lycka for 39 years, and they have four lovely daughters and seven beautiful grandchildren. He counts his family as his most important accomplishment. For more information, visit www.drallenlycka.com

