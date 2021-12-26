First Impressions: How To Build Initial Attraction

When meeting people for the first time, especially a potential romantic partner, it’s only natural that you should want to feel and look your best. This article will share some practical tips on how you can improve your attractiveness to others on both a physical and mental level and hopefully create new meaningful, and fulfilling relationships in your life.

Practice Good Hygiene



It goes without saying that hygiene should be on any list, and while it might seem trivial or second-nature to many, it’s arguably the most critical aspect that should never be ignored.

It doesn’t matter much if you wear the nicest clothes or have the best material possessions – if the person you’re interacting with feels that you smell funky or that you have bad breath, it’s going to automatically create a negative perception about you that might be hard to get out of.

Dress Well

Knowing how to dress appropriately is a skill, but it doesn’t need to be complicated, nor does it need to be overly fancy or expensive.

As a general rule of thumb, first and foremost, you need clothes that fit you, no matter if it’s casual or formal. From there, try to find stylish outfits and suit you for different types of situations that you may encounter.

Pay Attention To Your Diet & Exercise

Although hygiene is an essential part of self-care, taking care of yourself through a healthy diet and working out can significantly influence your attractiveness levels.

By doing so, not only will you look good, but you will also feel good, which will give you the confidence and self-esteem needed to navigate your conversations. Confidence is attractive in itself, so do what you can to improve it.

Work On Your Posture & Eye Contact

Body language is crucial, and it says a lot about you. You might not be 100% aware of it, but many people get in the habit of slouching, keeping their heads down, crossing their arms, and avoiding eye contact.

Instead, make a conscious effort to sit or stand straight and tall and establish eye contact. While this will also show that you’re confident in yourself, it will also show that you are interested in and respect what others have to say.

Listen & Share

Related to the previous section, It’s hard to build emotional attraction if you aren’t paying much attention to the person in front of you.

Ask questions and try to relate to them – this can help people be more open and trusting with you. Having an emotional connection is just as important as a physical one. In fact, many people value it over the latter.

Smile

Last but not least, smiling is one of the most important forms of nonverbal communication, and its meaning is universally-known.

Smiling makes you appear friendly and approachable and can make your interactions more pleasant. If you’re smiling and enjoying your conversations, the odds are that the other party is as well, which will instantly make you more likable and attractive in most people’s eyes.

How To Improve Self-Esteem & Healthy Habits

While these tips might seem simple enough on the surface, certain features might be more challenging than others, especially those who struggle with self-confidence issues or mental health conditions like anxiety and depression.

If this sounds like you, a therapist can help you learn effective skills that can help you feel better about yourself, enhancing your social relationships.

To connect with a licensed professional and read more advice about attraction, visit BetterHelp to get your questions answered today.

Conclusion

By being mindful of these tips, you can make a significant difference in how people positively perceive you. However, some people might take some extra work, and getting some assistance could help you become more comfortable with yourself and talking to others. Nonetheless, hopefully, the advice here can help you build attraction and form more positive relationships.

Photo Credit: iStock