Five Different Types of Psychology and What They Mean

Five Different Types of Psychology and What They Mean

The study of human behavior and its complexities.

by Leave a Comment

Psychology is the study of human behavior

Psychology is the field that teaches us about how human beings act and the reasons for those actions. It’s the study of human behavior, and it helps us understand ourselves on a deeper level. But did you know that there are different types of psychology? When we think of psychology, we might think about learning about different kinds of mental health disorders. But there are so many different types of psychology out there. In this article, we’re going to examine five different types of psychology that you may not know about, and you can learn more.

Clinical psychology

Clinical psychology deals with science and handling psychological issues. It’s also called psychotherapy or counseling. Clinical psychologists diagnose and treat mental health disorders. They also perform research and find ways to help us learn more in-depth about human behavior. A clinical psychologist does not prescribe medication to clients, but they utilize various psychological techniques. They might practice a kind of behavior therapy or psychoanalysis. Typically clinical psychologists hold a Ph.D., and they may see clients in a private practice setting. If they’re not working in prior practice, they will be conducting psychological research or testing, and you may find them working at universities teaching psychology to students.

Biopsychology

Biopsychology examines the brain and how it influences the way that we think and feel it’s a combination of neuroscience and clinical psychology. We know so little about the brain, and we are learning more every day. Biopsychologists focus on the mind-body connection. They want to understand how our brains influence our emotions and cognitive processes. They can be found researching to understand how our brains are impacting our daily functioning and our emotional life. Biopsychologists may become neuroscientists, evolutionary psychologists, or comparative psychologists.

Experimental psychology

Experimental psychologists are like detectives. They work to understand the underlying causes of human behavior. They often work in laboratories and conduct research. They study humans and animals and understand their subjects by creating various trials. They focused a lot on evolution and understanding the significance behind certain types of human behavior. As the term would suggest, they perform a lot of experiments. Experimental psychologists Are a bit like philosophers. They study theoretical topics and work to understand our perceptions, memories, and cognitive processes. Some experimental psychologist hyper-focused on one question and spend years researching that hypothesis. This is one of the fields that focuses heavily on research.

Educational psychology

Educational psychology explores human behavior in an educational environment. These clinicians analyze learning disabilities and actions that can be problematic in the teen years. Educational psychologists focus primarily on a younger age group, such as children and adolescents. You can find them conducting assessments in various settings. Some educational psychologists work in preschools, some of them work in community centers, as private consultants, or in college environments. Many educational psychologists work with children on a one on one basis. They can also involve the parents as well as the teachers in their treatment plans.

Social Psychology

Social psychologists focus on people that live in a community. They are similar to a sociologist. They explore how people within a community are interdependent on one another. They focus on political issues and environmental factors. Social psychologists rely on the scientific method. They focus on gaining empirical evidence for their hypotheses. This type of mental health professional studies how human behavior is caused or affected by the community around them. They take into account social and cultural norms.

Psychology is a fascinating field

Psychology is a fascinating field. It is the study of human behavior, and it has many sub-specialty is. Whether you are an educational psychologist or a clinical psychologist, you’re still studying the way that humans think and act. Another way to gain insight into your behavior is to go to therapy or counseling. Whether you see a counselor in your local area or try online therapy, you can better understand your motivations by going to therapy.

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

