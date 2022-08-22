Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Five Questions to Get the Diversity and Inclusion Conversation Started With Your Organization

Five Questions to Get the Diversity and Inclusion Conversation Started With Your Organization

Diversity and inclusion training requires bravery and courage, and you do not have to do it alone.

by Leave a Comment

Not sure where to start the diversity and inclusion conversation?  These five questions help guide successful diversity training.

Diversity and inclusion training requires bravery and courage, and you do not have to do it alone.  At Next Pivot Point, we believe we are stronger together, when we all come together as allies.  We need people in the majority group (white, cisgender, male, straight, able-bodied) now more than ever engaged in the diversity and inclusion conversation and in diversity training.

Those that are generally considered diverse talent do not identify with the majority group by one or more dimension (non-white, LGBTQ+, female, disability).  Diverse groups cannot solve the equality problem alone.  A small percentage of the population will only solve a small percentage of the problem.

Therein lies a chance to be an ally.  Allies are people that advocate for people different than themselves.  Allies talk bravely and candidly about it.  If you strive to be an ally for others, consider asking these five questions at your organization:

  1. Why does our organization care about diversity and inclusion?
  2. What would our organization look like if it were more diverse and inclusive?
  3. What would we gain by being more diverse and inclusive?
  4. What is holding us back from maximizing diverse groups of people?
  5. What is one thing we can do to positively impact diversity and inclusion?

These questions can be used at your next team meeting, diversity training, leadership team discussion, or at lunch with coworkers.  They open the door to a bigger dialogue.  They work because they address the cultural transformation needed to be more diverse and inclusive.

With any cultural transformation, that means change, and humans naturally resist change.  Change is scary.  Some even deny the problem exists altogether.  They may say, “it’s a lot better than it used to be (as if continued inequality is okay) or “we cannot find diverse talent” (as if recruiting the same way will yield wildly different results).

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There is no organization that has this figured out.  No organization has maximized their diversity trianing.  Most want to better mirror their customer base, better attract a diverse profile of talent, and retain more diversity.  To achieve this cultural shift and provoke real change, leaders must be willing to tackle the tough stuff.

Watch the video The Five Questions to Get the Diversity and Inclusion Convesation Started in Your Organization

Allyship is a journey.  Along the diversity and inclusion journey, organizations must address key areas to sustain the positive cultural transformation:

  • WHY: People need to know that the organization is authentic about diversity and inclusion.
  • VISUALIZATION: People need to see it to believe it can be true.
  • WIIFM: People need to see the benefits to change.
  • FOMO: People do not want to miss out on the benefits or be left out.
  • PERSONALIZATION: People need to personally identify with the cause and weigh in to buy in.

Look back at the questions provided.  They hit on these key areas needed to sustain the long-term shift that this change requires.  They identify the why, evoke visualization, speak to the WIIFM (what’s in it for me) and FOMO (fear of missing out), and personalize it to one simple action item.

 

Previously Published on nextpivotpoint.com

 

Shutterstock image

About Julie Kratz

Julie Kratz is a highly-acclaimed TEDx speaker and inclusive leadership trainer who led teams and produced results in corporate America. After experiencing many career “pivot points” of her own, she started her own speaking business with the goal of helping leaders be more inclusive.

Promoting diversity, inclusion, and allyship in the workplace, Julie helps organizations foster more inclusive environments. She is a frequent keynote speaker, podcast host, and executive coach. She holds an MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, is a Certified Master Coach, and is a certified unconscious bias trainer.

Her books include Pivot Point: How to Build a Winning Career Game Plan, ONE: How Male Allies Support Women for Gender Equality and Lead Like an Ally: A Journey Through Corporate America with Strategies to Facilitate Inclusion, her children’s book Little Allies, and Allyship in Action: 10 Strategies for Living Inclusively.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x