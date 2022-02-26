Five Ridiculous Ways Guys Kill Their Mojo

I’ve been in and out of the dating scene for over fifteen years now and I continually see men making the same mistakes over and over and over again.

Women only have a certain amount of tolerance for their partner making mistakes and doing various things that they find annoying or unattractive.

Sadly, some men don’t get the hints women drop when she wants those mistakes to be remedied.

If your relationship isn’t going as smoothly as you had hoped, it may be because you’re committing one of these 7 common relationship mistakes.

Sending obsessive massages

It’s annoying getting buzzed by your man every minute. Some guys will text and call you 24/7 when they are dating to you.

If you are constantly texting her, calling her, and sending her crap to try and get her attention, she will immediately wonder why you don’t have something better to do with your time and promptly leave.

Don’t be clingy. Have your own life, your own friends, and your own hobbies and activities outside of your new relationship.

She wants to be with a man who is leading an interesting and fun life, not a man who is only concerned with being with her.

Getting too comfortable

Guys do this all the time. They chase a girl, get her and then become complacent. They stop taking care of their body, hanging out with the guys and doing all other self improvement stiff they used to do.

Guys think once they have a girl there is no need to continue impressing her.

Well, news flash guys, girls hate when you become overly confident that she won’t leave.

If all you do revolves around her, she will get bored. Girls like guys who are exciting and fun to be with, but also make time to do things they love by themselves.

No sexually connection

Guys can be dummies. They underestimate how sexual women are. They think the “good girl” tag rubs us of any sexual arousal.

Girls want sex as much as men do. Yes, that included the conservative church girl sitting next to you in Sunday school class.

Stop being that guy who can’t escalate things because she will friend zone you before you say jack

Start from platonic touch I the arm, shoulder, hand to romantic hand holding, hugging and kissing until she seems comfortable and receptive.

If a woman is going out of her way to spend time with you, then it’s probably because she likes you, or at the very least is interested in you and is open to sex sometime in the future.

Break the touch barrier quickly, or all hopes at anything more serious will go out the window.

If you don’t treat her sexually, some other guy will.

Dating vertically instead of horizontally

Most men make the mistake of pursuing only one woman at a time.

By investing all their money, time, and energy into going after one woman, they become very dependent on a particular outcome.

If that outcome is never reached, they end up disappointed or hurt.

During the initial stages of dating, you should be out meeting multiple women. By going after several women at once you will increase your chances of finding one that shares your values and beliefs.

Addiction to video games

The last the first I dated a younger guy, I actually came to realize how addictive guys can get playing video games.

We will be having a conversation and his attention will be focused on his soccer game. He’s only contribution was: “Hmmm…yea…hmm…sorry, what did you say”.

It’s freaking annoying when you are trying to have a decent chat with a game addict.

That relationship taught me a great deal but it also reinforced my choice of not dating younger men.

Guys this obsession of aiming for higher level turns off your charms on women. We feel ignored and taken for granted with this habit.

Video game is like drug addiction. It’s a trap must guys are struggling to get out of it.

Sending mixed signal

Online dating apps are filled with these types of men. You will see a half decent man pretending he wants a serious relationship when all he want is sex.

We understand being up front about a sex can drive women away, but still we prefer guys are honest about their intentions from day one.

Look, if you want to sleep with a girl but aren’t looking for a relationship, that’s fine. Just be honest and own it.

If you want a relationship but want to take your time and make sure you’re committing to the right person, that’s fine. Just be honest and own it.

Don’t be that guy who confuses women by sending mixed signals.

Be confident, own your desires, and, if she reciprocates great! If not, then you’ve saved yourself several wasted dates and probably more than a few hundred dollars.

