Follow My 10-Point Plan to Land Your Dream Job (Part 4)

That’s my parents and I pictured above with President Bill Clinton in the Oval Office. It was a Saturday morning following a weekly live radio address to the nation.

At the time, I was a 23-year-old political appointee working in my dream job at the White House. My parents were in town for the weekend visiting from New York.

Bill Clinton had recently become the first Democrat elected to the presidency in more than a decade, and the youngest president elected since John F. Kennedy in 1961.

That unique White House job experience shaped my career in federal public service. But how did I land a gig at the White House so quickly after graduating from college?

Of course, luck and timing were critically important to attaining my dream job, as were key mentors and contacts. But there’s more…

Career Roadmap for Gen Z to Land Their Dream Jobs (Part 1)

Follow my 10-Point Plan for professional success at a young age…

medium.com

Recap of Points 1–6

This is the last post in a limited series outlining My 10-Point Career Success Plan for young people (see Parts 1–3, above and below, for further details).

And while I believe this roadmap is best suited for Gen Z as they embark on new career paths, it is likewise applicable to people of all generations.

Below is a brief recap of the plan so far:

Point #1 — Define Your Vision

Point #2 — Build Bridges

Point #3 — Dare to Think Big

Point #4 — Leverage “The Four Pillars of Success”

Point #5 — Network, Network, Network

Point #6 — Don’t Believe the Naysayers

10 Steps for Gen Z Career Success (Part 2)

Points 2-4: Build Bridges, Think Big, and Leverage the Four Pillars

medium.com

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Final Four Points

#7 — Visualize and Affirm It

In your mind, see yourself having successfully accomplished the goal. Make positive affirmations and feel the corresponding emotions. Get motivated and be passionate about it.

My ultimate goal as a young person was to work in the White House for a future president (Democrat) after graduating from college. And, as it turned out, a high-level internship in Congress proved to be instrumental. The internship in the Office of the House Majority Leader — which I obtained on my own — was for college credit as part of my political science minor.

During this internship in the U.S. Capitol, I developed close working relationships with some rising stars in national politics, like George Stephanopoulos, for example. George was the senior legislative advisor at the time to former House Majority Leader Richard Gephardt of St. Louis, Mo.

The more I visualized and affirmed my ultimate goal, the closer it became.

As it turned out, George and others who had mentored me took high-level jobs on Gov. Clinton’s presidential campaign. I followed in their footsteps as a campaign staffer, albeit at a lower level.

After Gov. Clinton won on Election Day, I received an assignment in the Presidential Transition Office. This resulted in my ultimately landing a White House political appointment after Inauguration Day.

In hindsight, I believe that regularly visualizing and affirming my big goal of working in the White House helped make this long-shot dream become a reality.

Memo to Gen Z: How to Land Your Dream Job in 10 Simple Steps (Part 3)

If you never try, then you will never know what might have been…

medium.com

#8 — Believe in Yourself

It’s essential to have faith and know in your heart that nothing will stop you from reaching your goals. Again, get motivated and be passionate about it.

It’s also imperative to realize that nearly anything is possible if you sincerely believe in yourself and your abilities.

Here’s a great example, particularly for young people who may doubt their budding talent and ability:

Russell Wilson, a Millennial, is an NFL star quarterback for the Denver Broncos. Wilson used to play for the Seattle Seahawks and led the team to an upset Super Bowl victory in 2014 while still in his early 20s — one of the youngest quarterbacks in NFL history to reach that milestone.

Yet Wilson was considered an undersized quarterback out of college. But that didn’t stop him in the NFL, despite his many detractors. Here’s Wilson’s advice:

“My dad used to always tell me, Russ, why not you?”

“And what that meant was believe in yourself, believe in the talent God has given you, and you can go a long way.”

Therefore, pose the same question to yourself when pondering whether you should aim higher in attempting to secure your dream job: Why not me?

An ambitious career plan and self-confidence are essential ingredients to obtain high-profile jobs.

#9 — Leverage Luck & Timing

The powerful combination of luck and timing is an intangible factor in achieving professional success at any age.

Yet the more prepared and well positioned you are to achieve a big work goal, the more likely that luck and timing will be pivotal factors.

For instance, I did everything in my power during college to best position myself for unique professional opportunities in politics and government. Then I seized those opportunities when presented, despite the odds.

The harder I worked and the more I networked — in addition to believing in my dream and keeping the faith — the luckier I got.

Remember: If you never try, then you’ll never know what’s achievable.

#10 — Never Give Up!

Finally, if you don’t succeed at first, then keep trying. Redouble your efforts, revamp your game plan, and persevere. Trust in your ability and keep the faith.

Don’t give up at the first sign of failure. Rather, consider initial failure as a steppingstone to success.

It’s a fact that most successful people throughout history first overcame great adversity and failure prior to reaching big goals. The key is learning from your mistakes and forging ahead with renewed vigor.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The irony is that the more successful you become, the less people remember the initial failures which preceded your grand achievements. Therefore, don’t give up too early. Don’t prematurely forfeit potential success.

Too many people hit major roadblocks and take an easier and more conventional path. But don’t give up on your dreams and settle for something less — that is, without first exhausting your full potential.

Again, you don’t want to look back later in life thinking about what might have been — had you only worked harder and persevered longer.

Final Thoughts

Whoever you are, no matter how far away your professional dreams may appear, remember this:

Anything is possible if you are totally committed to the ultimate goal and don’t give up.

Sometimes all you need is to put a potent plan in place, persevere, make the right contacts, and have faith in the process.

In essence, by acting on My 10-Point Career Success Plan in a strategic manner, YOU may find unique job opportunities and career advancement sooner rather than later.

In fact, your dream job may materialize before you know it.

______________________

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: I’m a writer for ILLUMINATION-Curated and a consulting editor for Illumination Integrated Publications. You can learn more about me here.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: carolyn christine on Unsplash