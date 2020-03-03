Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Home / Featured Content / Forgiving Your Father

Forgiving Your Father

#ManhoodGame

Healing the father wound, a task for both genders.

“You will begin to forgive the world when you forgive your father.”

Attributed to the psychiatrist of playwright Tennessee Williams

The Manhood Game cards were created and developed by Dr. George Simons as a way to reframe men’s perceptions of themselves.

As Dr. Simons writes in his intro post:

Life is often played as a game in which men’s welfare is a pawn to be sacrificed. Today I invite you to join me in another game, diversophy Manhood, a game for reframing men’s perceptions of themselves, for refreshing their mission in life, and disarming social biases that attack male health and limit the possible in their own eyes and actions. Each day I will post a new card from this game, a snippet of wisdom to GUIDE our exploration, a RISK to face, facts to test our SMARTS, a CHOICE to make, or an experience to SHARE.

See all published Manhood Game cards here.

This post was previously published on www.linkedin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: iStock

About George Simons

With 50 years experience in cross-cultural communication and global management, Dr. George Simons is internationally sought for his research, consulting expertise by petrochemical, hi-tech, manufacturing, finance and consumer goods companies as well as by governments, NGOs and educational organizations. He is the inventor, director of research, and primary developer of the award-winning DIVERSOPHY® training instruments. Originally a hands-on training program component in the form of a learning game, and has developed software for self-directed individual and small group learning with this instrument on line and via cell phone. Connect with him here on LinkedIn.

